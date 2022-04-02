Leeds United v Southampton live: Early team news, predicted line-up and opinion

BACK HOME: Leeds United are resuming their Premier League campaign with a clash against Southampton at Elland Road, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds are seeking a third Premier League win on the spin having followed up a thrilling 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City with a stunning 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players forced off injured.

The back-to-back wins have Marsch's side sat fifth-bottom and on 29 points ahead of today's return to action, United seven points clear of the drop zone but with all of the sides below them having games in hand.

Southampton sit 11th, five places and six points above Leeds who have also played one game more but Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost their last three games and last four in league and cup.

We will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis upon landing at Elland Road but in meantime here is the early team news and predicted Whites XI ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

Leeds United team news

Patrick Bamford was one of four Leeds players forced off injured in the 3-2 win at Wolves before the international break and the Whites no 9 is now facing around six weeks out due to a ruptured plantar fascia - an injury to the sole of the foot.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier, centre-back Diego Llorente and midfielder Mateusz Klich were also forced off at Wolves whilst star winger Raphinha missed the clash at Molineux having tested positive for Covid-19.

But the quartet are all in line to feature against the Saints along with key returning duo Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper.

Cooper and Phillips have not featured since both picked up hamstring injuries in the 2-2 draw at home to Brentford on December 5 although the duo both returned to the bench as unused substitutes for the clash at Molineux.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch provided an update regarding the pair at Thursday afternoon's pre-match press conference, saying that neither player was yet fully 90 minutes fit but that both were close.

The Leeds boss said he did not think he could start both players against the Saints as that would mean two substitutions already counted for in the likelihood that both would need to come off.

Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton, Leo Hjelde and Tyler Roberts are out injured but teen striker Joe Gelhardt is back in rude health following a recent back spasm and excelled in a training test match this week.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Phillips, Klich; Raphinha, James; Rodrigo, Gelhardt.

Southampton team news

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been given a quadruple fitness boost ahead of the clash at Elland Road.

Midfielder Nathan Tella has not featured for the Saints since coming off in the 3-1 loss at Wolves on January 15 but the 22-year-old is back in training following a groin injury ahead of the weekend trip to West Yorkshire.

Keeper Alex McCarthy has not played since the 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on December 4 but the custodian is also back in light training after overcoming a hamstring issue.

As part of a quadruple boost, midfielders Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone have also recovered from setbacks since the 4-1 defeat against FA Cup visitors Manchester City before the international break.