Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s fans have had their say on today’s quick return to action at Derby County.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will seek rapid back-to-back away wins at Derby County tonight - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the 5.45pm kick-off at Pride Park including disagreement on the predictions front, a Rams warning, Whites must and a vindicated selection decision.

NEIL GREWER

Following Leeds’ impressive 2-0 win at Stoke City, it remains tight at the top end of the Championship but this is the stage of the season where the size and quality of the Leeds United’s squad should start to pay dividends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results on the road have not lived up to expectations or potential, so here is another opportunity to address this. Derby will not be the defeatist side that we mastered at home recently.

Backed by their Leeds-hating crowd and following victory over West Bromwich Albion, they will be up for this.

Set pieces are one of Derby’s strengths, so doubtless they will play this game, seeking any opportunity to use their aerial prowess but also being aware of the fact that Leeds have been counter-attacked effectively on the wings recently.

Sure, United will be aware of these threats, but, despite some injuries, should be strong enough to win the game, especially given the options they have on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big selection questions still remain over no 9 and no 10 positions despite Leeds being top of the league, but I expect current incumbents to continue in these roles.

Prediction: Derby County 1 Leeds United 3.

ANDY RHODES

After the win at Stoke City on Boxing Day, the pressure is on Leeds to follow it up with a win at Derby County.

Although the Whites don’t have the best record on the road, they had far too much for a Stoke side which offered very little, besides an early chance which Illan Meslier saved.

Derby should offer a sterner test despite picking up just two home wins since early October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds did well to neutralise Thursday’s hosts but, in truth, they offered very little through the game.

Joel Piroe’s brace helped silence his critics, while it also put a pause on the calls for Mateo Joseph to start up front away from home.

Fans will expect Ao Tanaka to return to the team after he was rested, while we await news on any other players who Daniel Farke may choose to rest over the busy Christmas period.

No side has picked up more points in the Championship in 2024 than the Whites, and if they can pick up another three in the East Midlands, they will guarantee that they end the year, top of the table.

Prediction: Derby County 2 Leeds United 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAVID WATKINS

A comfortable win at Stoke City on Thursday night in the freezing fog put Leeds United in command of the Championship table.

Now, the challenge is to capitalise on the situation with another three points at Derby County.

When Derby came to Elland Road on December 7, most commentators agreed they were amongst the poorest sides we’ve seen but, since then, they have had a couple of decent results – notably a goalless draw at Burnley and beating West Bromwich Albion this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, if our credentials for promotion are to not come under scrutiny again we have to be winning at what is still a bottom-half-of-the-table team.

We have won all our games against teams currently in the bottom 11 places with just two exceptions – Pompey at Elland Road on the opening day and at Preston North End recently, both those games being drawn of course.

If we can replicate the domination we showed on Thursday night again at the weekend, but maybe hit the target a bit more often, then all should be fine and dandy, but I’m expecting Derby to be stronger and they just might be able to hold us for a point.

Prediction: Derby County 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds produced another good display in the fog at Stoke City to claim their first away win since late October. Two goals from Joel Piroe took them top as Sheffield United lost at home to Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United now face another away trip – to Derby County. A rivalry (of sorts) has built up since the days of Clough and Revie and them ending our play-off dreams in Marcelo Bielsa’s first season.

We had a little revenge by them having to be the ‘guard of honour’ the following season after winning the Championship title. It’s another game that form-wise you would expect something from.

Leeds certainly need to improve their form away from ‘fortress Elland Road’.

The old adage of winning home games and picking up a point or points away from Beeston still stands. The Stoke win will be a welcome boost to the confidence of players and the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only a two-day break to Derby County Daniel Farke may bring in Ao Tanaka, who was dropped to the bench, and also give Willy Gnonto a start. The best thing is that Farke has great options which he can use in this busy Christmas period.

I think Leeds can get back-to-back wins on the road by the odd goal in three.

Prediction: Derby County 1 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

Daniel Farke’s insistence in selecting Joel Piroe to lead the attack was completely vindicated on Thursday night at Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutchman's two goals sent the Whites to the top of the table on a filthy, murky night in the Potteries.

The win was as comprehensive as any at Elland Road this season and should put United in good spirits for their trip to Derby.

The Rams have had a patchy season and sit in 14th place in the table. They too should be buoyed by their victory over managerless West Bromwich Albion, but the memory of their recent defeat at Elland Road should not be far from their minds either.

Now that the psychological impediment of United’s away form has been removed, the Whites should approach this game with confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United will be looking to get back on track with a lunchtime home fixture against West Brom, while Burnley face a tough-looking trip to Middlesbrough.

The message is simple: it doesn’t get any easier! A win is needed, and United should have all the tools at their disposal to do the job.

Prediction: Derby County 1 Leeds United 2.