Leeds United predicted line-up at Derby County with key man call and change amid attacker warning

Boss Daniel Farke made just the one change to his team for Boxing Day’s clash at Stoke City but a big one as key midfield man Ao Tanaka came out of the side. Tanaka was replaced in the middle of the park by recently returned club captain Ethan Ampadu who had come into the XI for injury doubt Pascal Struijk at centre-back for last weekend’s win against Oxford United.

Back fit, Struijk then came back into the side at Stoke, replacing Tanaka for the only change as Ampadu returned to his natural centre midfield role alongside Joe Rothwell in the middle of the park. Leeds then moved top with a very easy 2-0 victory at Stoke thanks to a brace from Joel Piroe, after which Farke explained that Tanaka who had been used to an international break had been rested. The Whites boss also warned that Boxing Day’s two-goal hero Piroe would not play every second of every game right now, with squad rotation in mind.

Farke also said that Ampadu and Sam Byram would need to be assessed after victory at Stoke and that Max Wober remained a doubt with knee issues. Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev, meanwhile, both remain out. All things considered, this is the XI that we think Farke will now send out in the bid for rapid back-to-back away wins in the Sunday evening 5.45pm kick-off at Pride Park.

GK: Illan Meslier Clear first choice keeper who will be eyeing a 14th clean sheet of the Championship season.

RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back who was voted the team's man of the match at Stoke by fans.

CB: Joe Rodon Rock at the back who has now been reunited with normal regular partner Struijk.

CB: Pascal Struijk Straight back to it at Stoke after missing out against Oxford due to a tight hamstring and unlikely that the centre-back paring will change.

LB: Sam Byram Farke has said Byram will need to assessed after playing 89 minutes at Stoke to see if he is ready to go again just three days later at Derby due to his past injuries record. But Byram's body has held up well so far this season and Farke will be keen to keep him in the team with first choice left back Firpo out and another option in Wober doubtful.