Leeds United fans identify Jesse Marsch's strategy against Manchester City as the Whites line up defensively at Elland Road

Junior Firpo, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk all return to Jesse Marsch's starting line-up to face Manchester City. Leeds United fans have been reacting on social media:

@NatJacko14: Brilliant lineup!

@Ashton_Range1: Park the bus United.

@Ernmander: Ten in goal and one forward. We’re going for the draw.

@Matt_Vare: Park the bus Jesse.

@MattMorey6: Back five could be very interesting.

@MarceloEloLocoB2: Love it Leeds. 8-1-1. Park that beautiful white yellow and blue bus.

@GreggParkhill: So it's five at the back. Not sure if that's smart or insane.

@Jack_T_92: I love it.

@Chris1014Lee: Selecting a side to suit the opposition. Now there's a novel idea! Very sensible from Marsch. I'm still not expecting us to get anything unfortunately but what do I know?

@Renners_D: Screams of parking the bus. Draw would be nice, wouldn’t it?

@CallumLH9: Park it up.

@PureLeeds: Fair play, changing the formation completely for the opposition, haven’t seen that for a long time!

@NathJones16: Seven at the back? Might be to attacking in my opinion.

@TheBironicMan: Parking the bus and hoping to not get absolutely hammered is probably the best thing to do.

@Tommeh_7: PARK THE BUS!

