Reasons for Leeds United to be optimistic against Manchester City - David Prutton

I think we will probably see a more conservative approach from Jesse Marsch and I think that is pretty much what is going to be the script.

But Leeds have got to be confident given the unbeaten run that they have been on.

Towards the end of Marcelo Bielsa’s reign, this would have been a game in which you would have been properly fearful because of the way Marcelo set Leeds up against every single team that they played.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INSPIRATION: Stuart Dallas, above, netted a spectacular brace to give Leeds United a shock 2-1 victory away at Manchester City last season, despite the Whites playing over half of the game with ten men. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

He didn’t fear anybody but I think a bit of a healthy fear of the opposition is just that, healthy, and it means that it’s absolutely about containment.

If you can come away from a game against Man City with a draw then it’s extremely commendable and I will be intrigued to see the way that Jesse sets them up.

City are obviously huge favourites but there’s always a chance that you can get something in Premier League games such as this.

When Leeds went to City last season we all thought they had absolutely no chance but then Stuart Dallas scored a brace to seal a 2-1 victory.

With the greatest respect to Stuart because he is a wonderful, wonderful footballer but what odds would you have got on a win and a brace for Stuart?! Probably the longest ones you are ever going to see.

That’s something to be very mindful of and to take great heed from and I would say there is a modicum of less pressure on Leeds now in that they are not banking on their season turning on beating Manchester City.

But it’s still got to be a game that Leeds approach with as much confidence as possible because City can be damaging and not just to teams like Leeds but some of the best teams on the planet.

City will be without two right-back options in Kyle Walker and John Stones and they are also in the middle of a two-legged Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid so there’s that to consider.

But they have got to keep their noses absolutely clean from a points point of view given the form that Liverpool are in going for the title.

City might end up with not quite positioned-specific players playing but it is a team stacked with internationals and two starting XIs of internationals really.

I suppose if you want a shard of light in that thought process then they are in the middle of two big games against Real Madrid.

But given how close Liverpool are and the unbelievable run that they have had to haul themselves back into it then Manchester City cannot afford to drop points at all and the Premier League is often talked about as the first port of call, even over and above the Champions League.

It’s going to be one hell of a test but as much as we have looked at Leeds as two different incarnations over the course of two seasons back in the Premier League, they have shown that they can upset teams such as this if they approach it right and there’s a bit of luck on their side. But this is one of the toughest challenges in world football.

Leeds had to settle for a point in Monday night’s clash at Crystal Palace and I think Jesse was absolutely right to accentuate the positives from the Palace game.

He seems like a naturally positive fellow anyway but he can talk about an unbeaten run and how if Leeds would have had this amount of points from his bloc of games so far then he would be happy with it.

Obviously there is a slight hindsight element to it when you have not won a game but it was a hard-earned point against a team like Leeds who have shown they are capable of mixing it with the best teams in the league.

I still think Leeds will be alright and stay up and I think they have proven themselves, albeit at the end of Marcelo’s tenure they looked fragile in both their tactical set up and by getting continually thumped over that dreadful month.

But we have since seen a healthy dose of confidence come their way and also luck when you look at things like the Wolves game.

You need a mixture of both but the quality of players that Leeds have and this ability to now grind out results stands them in good stead.

You can’t pick your run-in, the run in gets dealt to you and you deal with it. But there were fixtures around the Easter/April time last season in which Leeds weren’t expected to get too much but it ended up being enjoyable and points accruing.

At times, Leeds can match the majority of teams in the Premier League but to beat Manchester City, regardless of who you are, takes something really special.

Leeds need a special day and a special 95 minutes worth of football with a bit of luck on their side to get something out of this game and that’s not me being defeatist because every single member of the Leeds team will know how hard this game is going to be, regardless of who plays at right back or who plays where for City.

You had Gabriel Jesus coming out of the woodwork to knock four past a team and there is absolutely no hiding place against a team such as that and they will have to do their utmost to get anything out of it.

But if you want to be in the Premier League then it’s in games like this when your mettle is tested and you have got to get through it.

Whether Leeds will be a fly by side that bounced up and down between the divisions we will soon see.

But I’ve got full confidence that they will be above that dotted line and that’s all it needs to be whether it’s five points, two points or one.