@AnthonyCarlHiggins: A scruffy goal at a good time, we haven't seen that much this season. Let's kill the game now! GET IN.

@Rob_E_Giles: Get in - delighted for Jack Harrison.

@JaneQElaine: Raphinha has the most remarkable feet.

@MarkyDH: What a save by Meslier!

@CBLufc: Rodrigo has been unbelievable so far. Dictating everything we do.

@DomLeeds1919: Right...clean sheet now. For once.

Mohammed Salisu and Dan James battle it out during Leeds United's Premier League game against Southampton. Pic: Stu Forster.

@YouFoolDoctor: We only score horrible scrappy goals and I love it.

@Chris1014Lee: Great work from Rapha. Bust a gut to get to that ball

@Eltel89: Get in there Jackie!!! Great start this has been, Rodrigo pulling strings.

@EmptyUK: What a save from Meslier.

Luke Ayling pursues Che Adams during Leeds United's Premier League game against Southampton. Pic: Marc Atkins.

@Richlay: Always a worry when dominance isn't rewarded with a goal. Control is the name of the game now.

@CharlieBurley_: That was an absolutely world class save from Meslier. Outrageously good.

@Ethanfromonline: Unreal half by Cooper. The rest of his defensive line have been pulled asunder, but Coops has been an excellent fail-safe.