Leeds United fans hail a number of individual performances as Jack Harrison rewards Whites' dominance against Southampton
Leeds United lead Southampton by one goal at half time at Elland Road. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@AnthonyCarlHiggins: A scruffy goal at a good time, we haven't seen that much this season. Let's kill the game now! GET IN.
@Rob_E_Giles: Get in - delighted for Jack Harrison.
@JaneQElaine: Raphinha has the most remarkable feet.
@MarkyDH: What a save by Meslier!
@CBLufc: Rodrigo has been unbelievable so far. Dictating everything we do.
@DomLeeds1919: Right...clean sheet now. For once.
@YouFoolDoctor: We only score horrible scrappy goals and I love it.
@Chris1014Lee: Great work from Rapha. Bust a gut to get to that ball
@Eltel89: Get in there Jackie!!! Great start this has been, Rodrigo pulling strings.
@EmptyUK: What a save from Meslier.
@Richlay: Always a worry when dominance isn't rewarded with a goal. Control is the name of the game now.
@CharlieBurley_: That was an absolutely world class save from Meslier. Outrageously good.
@Ethanfromonline: Unreal half by Cooper. The rest of his defensive line have been pulled asunder, but Coops has been an excellent fail-safe.
