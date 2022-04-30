Leeds United fans frustrated as one key weakness prevents Whites from turning a strong performance into an equaliser against Manchester City

@LeeaKirby: Come on !!! We’re so close ! Something has to give!
@Sjlufc: Final ball is just so poor...
@Leerobson23: Leeds have had a great 15 minutes. So much fun to watch. Entertaining.
@JakeWinderman: Starting to see some structure in Leeds' offence and build up. Just need to get a touch in the box.
@WoodsyLUFC: Should hit target.
@Klichbait: We look capable of getting something out of this! Could have scored two or three if we played the correct final pass!
@VicPetit: Playing decent here - certainly very unlucky to be losing.
@GhostRhubarb: What the hell are we doing in the box? Come on Leeds - we’re getting chances here.
@Leebate1985: Shocking final balls into the box!!!
@Whitesoldier62: Final pass every time.
@7Cooke: Our passing is shocking.
@Jasiowni: Jesse Marsch going mental on the side line. I love it.
@BenBuford11: Arguably our best performance with Marsch in charge. Lots of hard work and eagerness to run for each other.