Leeds United fans frustrated as one key weakness prevents Whites from turning a strong performance into an equaliser against Manchester City

@LeeaKirby: Come on !!! We’re so close ! Something has to give!

@Sjlufc: Final ball is just so poor...

@Leerobson23: Leeds have had a great 15 minutes. So much fun to watch. Entertaining.

@JakeWinderman: Starting to see some structure in Leeds' offence and build up. Just need to get a touch in the box.

@WoodsyLUFC: Should hit target.

@Klichbait: We look capable of getting something out of this! Could have scored two or three if we played the correct final pass!

Raphinha and Nathan Ake vie for the ball. Pic: Lewis Storey.

@VicPetit: Playing decent here - certainly very unlucky to be losing.

@GhostRhubarb: What the hell are we doing in the box? Come on Leeds - we’re getting chances here.

@Leebate1985: Shocking final balls into the box!!!

@Whitesoldier62: Final pass every time.

Jack Grealish challenges Stuart Dallas. Pic: Michael Regan.

@7Cooke: Our passing is shocking.

@Jasiowni: Jesse Marsch going mental on the side line. I love it.