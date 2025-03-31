Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s fans have had their say on the weekend’s draw against Swansea City - and ‘keeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds United blew the chance to reclaim top spot against Swansea City as Illan Meslier went from hero to villain - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the weekend’s 2-2 draw with no holding back including a Meslier declaration and play-offs belief.

KEITH INGHAM

Oh dear! Another two points literally dropped thanks to an absolute howler by a keeper that, by now, should have learned from previous mistakes.

The 2-2 draw isn’t a disaster but the boos at the final whistle told their own story. Leeds stay second, two points behind Sheffield United but, importantly, Burnley are now level on points.

Leeds couldn’t have had a better start, one up in under a minute. Strangely, it all went south after that. To be honest, most agreed the performance left a lot to be desired.

The second half was a little better and it seemed Leeds might get away with a narrow win until Illan Meslier made a mess of catching a ball into the box and Swansea equalised.

The keeper left again with a red face to follow mistakes at Sunderland and Hull. And he was beaten for the equaliser by a shot he should have done much better with.

There must be a point when Meslier is dropped. And the rest of the players need a hard look in the mirror after only one win in five games. Time to step up lads!

A couple more results like recent ones and you can forget about going up automatically. It’ll be the dreaded play-offs – and we know how that ends. So disappointing.

Man of the match: Nobody stood out at all.

NEIL GREWER

Two points dropped. Leeds could have won this game and, entering the 96th minute were doing so, but, in truth, a draw was a fair reflection.

A first-minute strike from Brenden Aaronson followed by an improved display was a positive, but most players fell below par in the performance ratings.

Illan Meslier was man of the match up to 60 minutes following a penalty save and some other decent saves. Then, hero turned to villain. A corner given away needlessly by Ao Tanaka led to another which, when centred, presented Meslier with an easy catch – or so 35,000 people thought.

Yet somehow, Meslier contrived to drop the ball at the feet of a Swansea player who poked home an equaliser.

Subs were required – Ethan Ampadu was clearly not match fit and others were falling short of expectations. Leeds’ pressure led to a corner which, when cleared, was smashed back into the net by substitute Willy Gnonto.

Elland Road erupted – a few minutes plus injury time remained. Then, disaster from a Leeds throw, possession lost, challenges lost and a shot went through Meslier’s outstretched hand.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto – for that few minutes hope.

DAVID WATKINS

If we’d brought our ‘A’ game, a win was an odds-on certainty. It started well too, with a scruffy goal in 35 seconds! We had three bites at it, but Brenden Aaronson poked home.

Far from settling us though, Leeds were totally out of sorts and it always seemed likely we’d mess this up.

Illan Meslier did brilliantly to save a first-half penalty and our luck seemed in, only for him to make yet another awful error, dropping the ball at the feet of Harry Darling who accepted the gift, much as Pedro did for Hull in similar circumstances in January. This can’t keep happening.

Leeds were poor throughout, unconvincing, no fluency and too many mistakes, but we almost got away with it when Willy Gnonto rifled home with four minutes left.

Sadly, we’ve seen before how naïve we can be when game management is needed.

A heavy touch by Mateo Joseph from our own throw, Ao Tanaka lost a tackle, and Meslier failed to stop Vipotnik’s angled shot. It was a shambles.

It feels like last season, and the play-offs again look the most likely scenario unless we quickly recapture the fluency we know this group has within it.

Man of the match: As so often lately, no-one made their mark on this game.

MIKE GILL

Some draws almost feel like wins, but this one felt like a resounding defeat!

It started well enough when, in less than a minute, Brenden Aaronson gave United the lead.

A great cross from Jayden Bogle saw Joel Piroe have two attempts blocked before he found the American, who slotted the ball home.

The Whites failed to capitalise on their lead and, when Joe Rodon muscled Lewis O'Brien at the edge of the penalty area, the referee pointed to the spot.

Ilan Meslier saved his first penalty for United when he turned the ball away for a corner. The second half was better for United but the Swans wouldn't capitulate.

Meslier was heading for a man-of-the-match selection when he dropped a corner at the feet of Darling, who duly scored the equaliser.

With four minutes left on the clock, Willy Gnonto smashed a rasping shot into the net after Pascal Struijk's header had been parried away.

But, in the dying seconds, Swansea broke Leeds' hearts when Ao Tanaka failed to deal with Joe Allen, who sent Vipotnik away to round Struijk and score. United's current form is a big worry for the management and the fans, and they need to stop the rot and stop it quickly.

Man of the match: Dan James.

ANDY RHODES

After such a positive season there was bound to be a point where the form took a hit. Unfortunately, as it so often has in recent Championship seasons, it’s happened during the run-in.

Leeds’ results since the Sheffield United game have been dire. The players look a shadow of their former selves and, at times, look scared to play football.

At a time when cool heads and confidence are required, Leeds are losing theirs.

You never want to single out individuals for their mistakes but Illan Meslier has cost the Whites on too many occasions this season.

If Daniel Farke had a competent goalkeeper between the sticks we might be pushing 90 points already.

However, his two errors on Saturday mean Leeds will once again have to do it the hard way.

It must also affect the confidence of his team-mates knowing their keeper can’t always be relied upon.

Of course, unity is needed now more than ever but questions are being asked and, after Farke’s bold statement that Leeds will definitely be in the Premier League next season, cracks may be beginning to show.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.