Leeds United fans divided on standout performer at Brighton as attacking concerns are shared

ANDREW DALTON

Brighton. If ever there was a football dictionary, the words bogey team would be next to it for Leeds United.

Having arrived at the Amex without a goal there since November 2, 2012 [Michael Brown], hopes were high that Leeds could make it four unbeaten in the top flight for the first time since season 2001-02.

Frustratingly for Leeds it was the home side who flew away with the three points but Leeds will have a very quick opportunity to get back on track at home to Everton tomorrow night.Luis Sinisterra came within inches of making it two goals in two games but it was Pascal Gross who scored the winner for Brighton. Seven points from four fixtures is a healthy return and Leeds will be hoping to make it 10 tomorrow.

Man of the match: Robin Koch.

ANDY RHODES

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Leeds manager Jesse Marsch chats with captain Rodrigo at the final whistle during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

A first defeat of the season for the Whites and you can’t say it wasn’t a deserved one. Brighton were well worth the three points but it was a game of tight margins.

The result could have been different if Luis Sinisterra or Rasmus Kristensen had taken their chances. All Leeds needed was a bit more conviction up front to snatch a point.

Brighton were their usual selves and, like most teams visiting the Amex, Leeds found it difficult to keep hold of the ball.

The combination of Leandro Trossard and Pascal Gross was a constant thorn in Leeds’ side and the two combined for the only goal of the game.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Robin Koch of Leeds United reacts during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

United weren’t their usual creative selves but should have scored from the two they did create.

Leeds are back at Elland Road tomorrow night when they host Everton.

With the transfer window drawing to a close, this result will only extend calls for a new striker.

Man of the match: Ilan Meslier.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

KEITH INGHAM

Another trip to Brighton brought little cheer in the sun for the fans who made the long journey south.

Two seasons in a row now Leeds have hardly laid a glove on their south coast opponents and after last week’s win over Chelsea, that’s the biggest disappointment.

Leeds did create chances but for the first time this season Rodrigo didn’t put away one of them. It happens, but it underlines why the club need to still do some business before the transfer window shuts until January. To do nothing would be naive and would put pressure on to bring back Bamford, when quite clearly he isn’t fit.

The winning goal came in the second half through Pascal Gross and although Rodrigo had an effort from a tight angle saved and Diego Llorente missed with a header, it just wasn’t Leeds' day.

Tomorrow they will hope that they can get back to winning ways when Frank Lampard brings his Everton side to Elland Road.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Illan Meslier of Leeds United celebrates their team's third goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Man of the match: Robin Koch.

DAVID WATKINS

Well, the jury managed it again, we all went for a draw so you could pretty much guarantee it wouldn’t be that! Sadly it wasn’t a Leeds win though, the Seagulls snatched it.

I still maintain we were probably all correct in predicting the draw and, but for one sharp finish from Pascal Gross, a draw it would’ve been.

Make no mistake, Leeds were second best in the first half and it was easy to see why so many pundits have moved the Seagulls up their pecking order; they are a well drilled and mostly efficient side albeit their finishing let them down.

We could consider ourselves fortunate to go in level at the break.

Second half I thought we shaded it but whereas we couldn’t find a finish worthy of the name the home side did - Pascal Gross came up with the goods.

Nothing to get too downbeat about in this one, on another day it could easily have been a narrow win for Leeds but for the sake of keeping some momentum going, we now need to bounce straight back by licking the Toffees tomorrow.

Man of the match: Ilan Meslier.

MIKE GILL

After the euphoria that continued to linger after the Chelsea and Barnsley results, Leeds were brought back down to earth with bang as once again 'that'll do nicely' did not apply to United's display at the Amex.

A well-drilled Brighton side kept the Whites pinned back for practically all of the first half as United defended tenaciously but often with desperation struggling to get out of their own half.

The offensive part of our side was practically anonymous and unprepared for the bruising war of attrition that this turned out to be.

The inevitable happened shortly after the hour when Pascal Gross cut through United's left flank to take the only goal and all three points for the Seagulls.

The Whites did rally, with Luis Sinisterra once again catching the eye but it was too little and too late. The stand out performer for United was Ilan Meslier whose efforts saved United from real embarrassment.