The Billy Bremner inspiration helping Tyler Adams to thrive at Leeds United

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Side before self - every time’ went the mantra of the Scottish midfielder, whose words still adorn the walls at Elland Road and United’s training ground, Thorp Arch.

And it seems the words are ringing in the ears of Jesse Marsch’s current cohort too, as summer signing Tyler Adams claims the camaraderie between his new team-mates is something quite unique.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American midfielder has blown United fans away since arriving at the club for a fee in the region of £20m from RB Leipzig in July.

Though having worked with Marsch previously has helped him settle in, Adams is full of praise for the attitude of his peers in the changing room.

“It's completely different than the clubs that I've been at,” Adams told the Leeds United podcast.

"There's no egos in our team and that's very rare – to not have any jealousy or envy of the guys that are playing instead.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Manager of Leeds United Jesse Marsch and Tyler Adams after the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Cagliari at Elland Road on July 31, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

“The guys that are not playing are supporting, the guys that are playing and then next day on the training pitch working as hard as possible to make sure that they're in either the line-up for the next game or working hard to impress the coach.

“Coming into this locker room, I was just completely surprised by how selfless every player was.

"They bought into the idea that this can be an important year for the club, the progression that we obviously want to improve off of last year – continue to find more consistency while also having a big team development along with individual development.”

With a busy summer transfer window, Leeds have made a great show of faith in Marsch by bringing in no fewer than eight new players to help bring the American coach’s vision to life in LS11.

1971: Leeds United's Billy Bremner (1942 -1997) holds up the Fairs' Cup (UEFA Cup) which his team won after beating Juventus over two legs. Bremner was a key midfielder in Don Revie's team and was voted Player of the Year in 1970. He played 54 times for Scotland and went on to manage Leeds and Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Aubrey Hart/Express/Getty Images)

But the club are benefitting not only from the players’ tactical fit – but their off-pitch qualities, too.

“We've been fortunate - again, I think a lot of a lot of credit goes to the club and the coaching staff for really finding the right players to fit the mould, and really finding players that have good personalities in the locker room,” Adams said.

"Because we're brothers, we joke on and off the field that coming in on the first day, I wasn't expecting guys to be able to just tell me ‘here's the best area to live’ right away or ‘here, you need a car, go to this person’ like the simple details to help me settle in quickly so I could take care of business on the field.”