Leeds United fans disagree on score prediction vs Wolves

What the Yorkshire Evening Post's Leeds United fan jury are predicting ahead of the season opening against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Dalton

So after staying up on the final day of last season, a day that will live long in the memory, season 2022-23 is upon us and it’s a season of change at Elland Road.

Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips have gone to pastures new and Aaronson, Kristensen, Roca, Gyabi, Adams and Sinisterra have all joined Jesse Marsch’s revolution.

The first act will take place at Elland Road against Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow afternoon, on a day all football supporters look forward to.

As always on the opening day of a new campaign, hopes are always high and this season Leeds will need a fast start to avoid a repeat of the previous one.

I expect the team that started last Sunday's friendly against Cagliari to take to the field at 3pm. If that is the case, it will mean debuts for Aaronson, Kristensen, Roca and Adams.

I am always excited on day one of a new campaign and this is no exception and I am hoping Leeds can do what they have failed to do on the last two opening Premier League campaigns.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Andy Rhodes

At last, the new season is upon us, and I’m sure I won’t be the only one feeling a combination of excitement and trepidation.

Last season highlighted that our honeymoon period in the Premier League is well and truly over, but the summer break has seen Jesse Marsch build his own squad and address some key weaknesses.

Of course, there are still calls to add a striker and a left-back, but with the midfield revamped, the core of the squad is ready.

Wolves haven’t been quite so radical in the transfer market, and with Raul Jimenez missing through injury, Leeds might fancy their chances.

Brenden Aaronson looked really sharp in pre-season, while Rasmus Kristensen looks a real cult hero in the making.

A lot of errors were made last season, and the hope tomorrow will be for a strong start to build a renewed feel-good factor.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

Keith Ingham

A summer of change has seen favourite players and others leave for pastures new whilst a good number of new ‘recruits’ have walked into Elland Road.

None have Premier League experience but neither did Raphinha and that went pretty well. This is now Jesse Marsch’s squad and fans may need to be patient as the new players settle in.

Losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha was a blow but no surprise after last season’s scrap to stay up but both deserve to be in a team that regularly challenges for trophies. It is hoped that some money is left from their sale to add at least a left-back and somebody to challenge Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt up front.

Wolves have absences in attack but still have a good standard in midfield and out wide.

They disappointed last season but will hope for better this season. A full Elland Road will be expecting a win and I think they’ll get it by the odd goal in three.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

David Watkins

Pre-season is seldom conclusive and this one has been a bit of a mixed bag – bright against Blackpool, uninspiring and distinctively ‘vanilla’ in Australia and then far more potent if perhaps too cavalier against Cagliari.

The acid test comes against Wolves. A good performance and result and we’ll be eyeing mid-table at least… defeat and the nerves will kick in; the fear is we’ll face another battle to stay in the top flight.

The plan came together on Sunday; for the first time we played as a team with a good understanding of each other’s movement and our finishing was sharp. Aaronson, Adams and Roca all gelled well and blossomed while Rodrigo came alive and Bamford looked to have found form and fitness.

Success tomorrow will hinge on our defence sorting its frailty against the counter – that Wolves will inevitably be aware of and will try to exploit.

I see a fast, open game with plenty of goals.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

Mike Gill

Few fans would wish to experience a repeat of the emotional rollercoaster that was last season.

Things ended on a high but it’s easy to remember the crushing defeats that were the prelude to Marcelo Bielsa’s departure. It is to be hoped that Andrea Radrizzani keeps his promise to provide a permanent tribute to him. We have also said goodbye to Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha who both conducted themselves with honour and decency before, during and after their transfers.

Jesse Marsch's new-look side now faces a new season with a spring in its step. Most of the new signings look like good investments and more new faces will undoubtedly follow. A fit Patrick Bamford is like a new signing and, if the mercurial Rodrigo can inject some consistency into his game, then we will all be much happier.

This squad has more depth than last season. Only time will answer questions about its quality.