Leeds United man ‘determined’ to leave as transfer ‘target’ opens talks

Leeds United kick-start the new season this weekend at home to Bruno Lage’s Wolves.

The Whites will be looking to start with a bang as they prepare for their first full campaign under Jesse Marsch.

They only just avoided relegation to the Championship last term.

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding the club today...

New club for youngster

Leeds have decided to loan Lewis Bate to Oxford United.

The midfielder will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt with the U’s in League One and has joined them on a deal until the end of the season.

Karl Robinson’s side lost 1-0 on the opening day last weekend away at Derby County.

Midfielder wants to leave

Mateusz Klich is reportedly keen to leave Elland Road this summer.

The 32-year-old has been on the books of the Yorkshire club for five years and has made 179 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 22 goals.

However, according to a report in his native Poland by Meczyki, he is ‘determined’ to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Target in talks with another club

Leeds have been linked with a move for promising PSG attacker Arnaud Kalimuendo over recent times.

The striker, who is 20-years-old, has spent the past couple of years out on loan at Lens and impressed with the Ligue 1 outfit.