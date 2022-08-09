Leeds United got the new Premier League campaign off with a win at the weekend as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Elland Road.

Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson all featured from the start and received plenty of praise for their individual performances.

The latter was the name on everyone’s lips after ‘claiming’ the winning goal, however former Bayern Munich midfielder Roca has also been the subject of rave reviews after his display.

The Leeds United faithful have been reacting to Roca’s performance vs Wolves and all spoke positively on him, however they all had the same thing to say.

Here are some examples of what supporters have said on Roca via our Twitter account - @LeedsUnitedYEP..

• @JEDDGM - “I think he did well, although his lack of 90 minutes stints over the last couple years became apparent in the second half as he was gassed quicker than the other midfieldrs on the pitch. He’s building himself back up & he will get better and better. Really good passer.”

• @bhorner19 - “Supreme for the first half. Shattered as soon as the 2nd started. Lets just play one half of Roca and the other Klich until injuries intervene.”

• @LobleySimon - “First Premiership outing in probably the hardest position on the pitch, I thought he was excellent. For £10m he’s going to be an absolute steal.”

• @Dedley9 - “Good first half but blowing at 40 minutes when Wolves got a corner - needs to strip fitter but initial signs are good.”

• @RenosWa - “Really good for first half. Faded in second half... like a lot of others. Match fitness will come soon. Positive signs.”

• @Christo52742771 - “I was very impressed as I was with the other new boys. Wait until he gets to full fitness. He is a class act.”

• @Townend1919 - “Looks a very classy player, can see his quality on and off the ball. Keep him and he can dictate games from deep. Him and Adams seem to compliment each other nicely.”

• @TheScouseWhite - “Decent, bit excited maybe pushing a little too far forward, but still pretty good.”