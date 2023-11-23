Leeds United fans agree on former player's relegation verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weston McKennie has reflected on his loan spell with Leeds United last season. The USA international joined Elland Road from Juventus for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign to help the Whites stay in the Premier League.

Of course, Leeds were unable to avoid relegation and their disappointing run proved to be their downfall. McKennie's arrival from Italy did not have the desired effect either, as he managed to contribute just one assist in the 19 games he featured in.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of his move, the midfielder said playing in the Premier League was a 'dream come true' for him and he promised 'hard work and non-stop 90 minutes back and forth' in his performances.

McKennie has since acknowledged that his spell with Leeds was far from groundbreaking and he has made an honest admission about his brief spell in England.

"I didn’t have the best performances. I felt I let certain people down," McKennie told Sky Sport Italy. "But at the end of the day, when I came back [to Juventus], I think it was important for me in general to have an experience like that, to have that happen to me at this moment of my career, because when I came back it felt like I was coming back here for the first time again.

"When I first came to Juventus, nobody knew who I was, everybody doubted me, everybody was against me, and I think it was important for me because it put chips back on my shoulder. That’s when I perform best and prove that I can do it and that I belong, so it was nice to come back and have that feeling again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Leeds fans appear to be in agreement with McKennie's statement too. A few replied on social media to have their say on his short and mostly underwhelming stint in Yorkshire.

"He's not wrong there," one supporter commented.

"Stating the obvious," another echoed.

A third justified: "A poor player in a poor team but one of many and only around for half a season, not the reason for our relegation."