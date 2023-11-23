Weston McKennie breaks silence on Leeds United relegation with ‘certain people’ claim

United States and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has opened up on his unsuccessful loan spell with Leeds United last season which resulted in the team's relegation from the Premier League.

The USMNT international was billed as a statement signing upon his arrival from Italian giants Juventus back in January, but failed to live up to expectations at Elland Road and was seen by many supporters as a contributing factor to the Whites' subsequent relegation.

Leeds had negotiated a purchase option in McKennie's initial loan deal but after the team's defeat on the final day, the 25-year-old swiftly returned to Turin. It had become clear McKennie had little intention to remain at the club in the Championship, nor would United have been able to afford the agreed fee without Premier League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United States man has worked his way back into the team at Juventus Stadium and this season featured in each of the side's Serie A fixtures, starting ten. Juventus currently sit second in the table and are on course for Champions League football next season after missing out this year.

“I didn’t have the best performances. I felt I let certain people down," McKennie told Sky Italia in a new interview.

“But at the end of the day, when I came back, I think it was important for me in general to have an experience like that, to have that happen to me at this moment of my career, because when I came back it felt like I was coming back here for the first time again."

McKennie briefly worked under Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce during his six-month loan stint in West Yorkshire but appears to have benefitted from greater managerial stability back in Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad