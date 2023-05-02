Leeds United manager latest live including Sam Allardyce and Javi Gracia news as announcement expected
Leeds United are expected to make a managerial change with just four games left in the club’s fight for Premier League survival and we will bring you the latest
Fourth-bottom Leeds United are only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference following Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth in interim head coach Javi Gracia’s 11th league game in charge.
With just four games remaining, Leeds are now expected to announce the appointment of 68-year-old Sam Allardyce on a short-term deal until the end of the season, replacing Gracia in the dugout. But can ‘Big Sam’ do it again?
Here, our blog will keep you up to date with all the developments from Elland Road with one man expected through the entrance door as another heads for the exit.
Leeds United manager latest live
Key Events
- Sam Allardyce set to be appointed for the final four games of the campaign
- Javi Gracia set to leave after just a handful of games in charge
- Leeds have picked up just one point from the last 15 on offer
Big-money move
Sam Allardyce could earn £3m from his anticipated four-game stint in charge of Leeds United - if the Whites retain their Premier League status.
According to reports from the Daily Mail and The Times, Allardyce will be paid £500,000 to manage the Elland Road club for the remainder of the campaign.
Huge bonus revealed as Allardyce will earn big sum if Leeds stay up
Sam Allardyce is set to be named Leeds United manager for the remaining four games of the season