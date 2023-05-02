Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
14 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
15 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
16 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
16 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
18 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
Live

Leeds United manager latest live including Sam Allardyce and Javi Gracia news as announcement expected

Leeds United are expected to make a managerial change with just four games left in the club’s fight for Premier League survival and we will bring you the latest

By Lee Sobot, Joe Donnohue, Ben McKenna
Published 2nd May 2023, 22:21 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 07:17 BST

Fourth-bottom Leeds United are only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference following Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth in interim head coach Javi Gracia’s 11th league game in charge.

With just four games remaining, Leeds are now expected to announce the appointment of 68-year-old Sam Allardyce on a short-term deal until the end of the season, replacing Gracia in the dugout. But can ‘Big Sam’ do it again?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here, our blog will keep you up to date with all the developments from Elland Road with one man expected through the entrance door as another heads for the exit.

Leeds United manager latest live

Key Events

  • Sam Allardyce set to be appointed for the final four games of the campaign
  • Javi Gracia set to leave after just a handful of games in charge
  • Leeds have picked up just one point from the last 15 on offer
Show new updates
07:22 BST

Big-money move

Sam Allardyce could earn £3m from his anticipated four-game stint in charge of Leeds United - if the Whites retain their Premier League status.

According to reports from the Daily Mail and The Times, Allardyce will be paid £500,000 to manage the Elland Road club for the remainder of the campaign.

Huge bonus revealed as Allardyce will earn big sum if Leeds stay up

Sam Allardyce is set to be named Leeds United manager for the remaining four games of the season

22:18 BST

Leeds United manager latest

Leeds United are considering the possibility of appointing veteran manager Sam Allardyce should they part company with Javi Gracia, as reported first by The Athletic.

More info here.

Sam Allardyce. Sam Allardyce.
Sam Allardyce.
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Sam AllardycePremier League