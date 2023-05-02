Fourth-bottom Leeds United are only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference following Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth in interim head coach Javi Gracia’s 11th league game in charge.

With just four games remaining, Leeds are now expected to announce the appointment of 68-year-old Sam Allardyce on a short-term deal until the end of the season, replacing Gracia in the dugout. But can ‘Big Sam’ do it again?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad