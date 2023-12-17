Leeds United's stunning Championship attendances compared to Sunderland, Leicester City, Southampton & Ipswich Town - fan gallery
There was another packed house at Elland Road yesterday as Leeds United drew 1-1 with Coventry City
Leeds United continued their unbeaten start to the Championship season at Elland Road in a 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Saturday afternoon. However, the Whites missed the chance to close the gap to second-placed Ipswich Town who drew 2-2 with rivals Norwich City earlier in the day.
Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring for Leeds but Bobby Thomas dragged the visitors level as Leeds were unable to find a winner. The Whites remain unbeaten at Elland Road but the result was a frustrating one for head coach Daniel Farke.
He said: “My feelings are disappointment and frustration. When you win a point at this level it is always valuable, but it was a case of two points lost. We should have won, and we should have got three points. I want us to feel this frustration and not talk too much about the game. It was clear Coventry put everyone who could defend on the team sheet. It was clear they would sit very deep, and we would need to be patient. We created several good chances in the first half, but we could have done a little bit more.”
The fixture was in front of another packed house at Elland Road, as the stadium continues to be a difficult place for visiting sides. And with that in mind, here's how Leeds' average home attendances so far compare to their Championship rivals. Take a look...