He said: “My feelings are disappointment and frustration. When you win a point at this level it is always valuable, but it was a case of two points lost. We should have won, and we should have got three points. I want us to feel this frustration and not talk too much about the game. It was clear Coventry put everyone who could defend on the team sheet. It was clear they would sit very deep, and we would need to be patient. We created several good chances in the first half, but we could have done a little bit more.”