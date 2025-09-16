Facundo Buonanotte snubbed Leeds United for Chelsea with hope of playing in the Champions League.

Facundo Buonanotte has been handed a late spot in Chelsea’s Champions League squad after initially being left out, following his decision to join the Blues over Leeds United.

The 20-year-old picked Stamford Bridge over Elland Road last month, officially becoming a Chelsea player on deadline day after the London club agreed a £2million loan fee with Brighton. Leeds came painstakingly close to getting Buonanotte themselves and even had a flight booked from the south coast, but for a late hijack.

Upon joining Chelsea, Buonanotte expressed his pleasure at being able to compete in the Champions League and so would have been shocked to see his name omitted from Enzo Maresca’s European squad earlier this month. But the Leeds summer target could now get his wish following confirmation midfielder Dario Essugo would miss out through injury.

A Chelsea statement read: “Facundo Buonanotte has been added to our UEFA Champions League squad, in place of Dario Essugo, who underwent surgery on a thigh injury last week. Essugo sustained an injury while on international duty with Portugal Under-21s, and after returning to the UK, medical assessments deemed surgery would be the required course of action.

“Buonanotte will now replace Essugo in the Chelsea squad, per Article 31.14 C of UEFA's Champions League regulations, which was adjusted last week. The Blues begin the league phase of our Champions League campaign tomorrow evening, as we take on Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena.”

How is Facundo Buonanotte getting on after Leeds United transfer snub?

Buonanotte made his Chelsea debut over the weekend but failed to impress during a 2-2 Premier League draw at Brentford. The Argentinian started in attacking midfield but was hooked at half-time with his side 1-0 down, having made next to no impact.

It remains to be seen if the Brighton loanee will actually feature in the Champions League, with his previous exclusion evidence he is not front and centre of Maresca’s plans in the competition. Chelsea face German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday before meetings with Benfica, Ajax, Qarabag, Barcelona, Atalanta, Pafos and Napoli.

Having missed out on Buonanotte, Leeds were unable to get another attacker through the door before deadline day despite Daniel Farke regularly insisting survival would be difficult without one. Recruitment chiefs made a very late move for Fulham’s Harry Wilson but fell victim to a late chance of heart at Craven Cottage.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Fulham, by which time the transfer window had closed and Leeds’ squad was set, Farke refused to dwell on the failings and instead laid out his responsibilities to improve the current crop. He said: "The outside world, our supporters or the press can also criticise and be concerned or disappointed, everything is allowed. It's football and emotion.

“I'm not paid that Leeds make my life easy, I'm paid to make the most of what we've got. I'm not stupid, I can read the comments, the worry that we have Daniel James, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison and three years ago it wasn't enough. I see the comments that it was not good enough three years ago. I tell my players to take this as extra motivation and use it to fight. You have to show the world we're better players than nearly three years ago."