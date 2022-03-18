Leeds United will be on the hunt for more precious points this evening, when they take on Wolves at Molineux.

The Whites secured a big win at home to Norwich City last weekend, and will be hopeful of bagging another three points when they take on Bruno Lage's side tonight.

As things stand, Leeds are 16th in the Premier League table, four points clear of the bottom three, while Wolves are riding high in 8th place, with an outside chance of securing European football for next season.

When the two sides last faced off, back in October, forward Rodrigo Moreno sent the Elland Road faith into hysteria, as he earned his side a 1-1 draw by scoring a dramatic 94th minute equaliser from the penalty spot.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Whites boss Jesse Marsch gave an insight into how he's looking to set up the side, and revealed: "We (Marsch and Kalvin Phillips) had a good conversation and he said that actually it’s not that dissimilar from what they do with the national team

“So he plays a lot in there with Declan Rice and they share a lot of responsibilities as a double six against the ball. They tried to do some of the similar things with pressing, they talk about counter pressing.

“So, you know, obviously, it’s not exactly the same but there are similarities and Kalvin’s an intelligent guy, so I think he’ll be able to adjust relatively quickly.”

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to the tonight's action continues:

