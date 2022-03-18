Lage's men have put together a sensational defensive record this season, bettered by only three top flight teams. All three of those teams occupy the top three places in the Premier League table.

Wolves boast 13 clean sheets across the campain in all competitions and according to Marsch's analysis, are yet to concede a single goal from a transition - the immediate moments after losing possession of the ball.

"When a team doesn’t give away much - they haven’t given one goal away in transition moments all year, and we want to be good in transitions - we know that this will be a difficult task for us and the respect from me for Wolves is massive," he said ahead of the trip to Molineux.

Marsch's respect extends to his opposite number, Lage. The former Benfica coach was appointed last summer and has led Wolves to eighth position in the table, within striking distance of the European places.

“I think they are fantastic team with some really intelligent players and they are incredibly well coached," said Marsch.

"I knew that Bruno Lage is a good coach but when I watched their team play I was incredibly impressed in a lot of phases of the game. They defend well, they can move the ball well, they have really good rotations and they have a lot of clarity tactically as how they want to play. This is a big challenge for us but I am excited about the challenge because it will test us in many ways, how good we are against the ball and some of our pressing, how much we can control them in the defensive third."

The American has talked previously about the importance of getting the first goal in a game, something Leeds have struggled to do at times this season. They managed it for the first time in Marsch's three-game tenure against Norwich and although they found themselves pegged back late on, still went on to win.

BIG CHALLENGE - Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch says he has huge respect for Bruno Lage and Wolves, who don't give much away defensively. Pic: Getty

Going behind against Wolves is to be avoided at all costs, given their defensive solidity.

"We will try to execute a relatively simple and clear matchplan in all phases of the game that will hopefully be succinct, and we know that certainly defending well and not going down in the game will be really important, because they don’t give much away."

Marsch, who feels his own team have been relatively good defensively other than against Villa when they shipped three goals, is paying no heed to the relegation battle going on around Leeds but trying to control what he can control - how Leeds can improve.

“My focus is entirely on us and every match is a chance for us to show that we are better and clearer and stronger and more ready," he said.