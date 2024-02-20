Leeds United exit's honest assessment of goalscoring impact as Pascal Struijk return verdict given
Leeds United look unstoppable in 2024 but face the biggest test of their promotion credentials when they host Leicester City on Friday. Daniel Farke's side have won their last eight league games and conceded just once in the process but welcome a Foxes side hoping to bounce back quickly from defeat against Middlesbrough.
The form of those around them means there is no room for error at Leeds but they will feel as confident as ever come Friday evening. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of West Yorkshire.
Allen's honest assessment
Charlie Allen admits he should have been involved in more goals during his time at Leeds. The attacking midfielder joined Vanarama National League outfit York City on loan for a month earlier this week.
Allen has been a regular feature at under-21 level since signing from Linfield and shown plenty of promise across a number of attacking positions. The Northern Irish youth international has two goals to his name in Premier League 2 this season but insists there is more to come.
“I think I have been doing well (with Leeds), but I am probably quite harsh on myself, so I would rather say I should have probably had more goals and more assists this season. Hopefully, when I come here, I can provide that.”
Struijk return addressed
Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Pascal Struijk should come straight back into the starting line-up once he is fit again. Struijk has been absent since Boxing Day with a complicated adductor issue and isn't expected to be available until after the March international break.
In his absence, Ethan Ampadu has partnered Joe Rodon and Leeds have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine league games. But Robinson believes the former should be moved back into midfield once Struijk is back.
“Pascal Struijk had been a mainstay in the Leeds defence since the start of season and he got the captaincy. I think he’s come onto a different level this season," Robison told MOT Leeds News. "In the Championship he’s found his feet. With Pascal Struijk coming back he didn’t deserve to lose his place but it gives the manager a really good option now to play Ampadu back in midfield.”