Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United look unstoppable in 2024 but face the biggest test of their promotion credentials when they host Leicester City on Friday. Daniel Farke's side have won their last eight league games and conceded just once in the process but welcome a Foxes side hoping to bounce back quickly from defeat against Middlesbrough.

The form of those around them means there is no room for error at Leeds but they will feel as confident as ever come Friday evening. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of West Yorkshire.

Allen's honest assessment

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Allen admits he should have been involved in more goals during his time at Leeds. The attacking midfielder joined Vanarama National League outfit York City on loan for a month earlier this week.

Allen has been a regular feature at under-21 level since signing from Linfield and shown plenty of promise across a number of attacking positions. The Northern Irish youth international has two goals to his name in Premier League 2 this season but insists there is more to come.

“I think I have been doing well (with Leeds), but I am probably quite harsh on myself, so I would rather say I should have probably had more goals and more assists this season. Hopefully, when I come here, I can provide that.”

Struijk return addressed

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Pascal Struijk should come straight back into the starting line-up once he is fit again. Struijk has been absent since Boxing Day with a complicated adductor issue and isn't expected to be available until after the March international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his absence, Ethan Ampadu has partnered Joe Rodon and Leeds have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine league games. But Robinson believes the former should be moved back into midfield once Struijk is back.