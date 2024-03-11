Leeds United exit update after huge Champions League race goal and Premier League bench return

The Spanish centre-half scored a spectacular leveller to make it 2-2 and keep fifth-placed Roma a point ahead of Atalanta, who also drew 2-2 with AC Milan on Sunday. The goal’s other consequence was to narrow the gap to fourth-placed Bologna to three points after their 1-0 Saturday defeat by runaway Serie A leaders Inter Milan. Llorente was delighted to hit the net but still had mixed feelings at the final whistle. He told DAZN: “I’m happy with the goal but I think we didn’t have a good performance today. We have to work better as a team and individually. Yellow cards were a problem for us tonight. Mancini, Paredes, Huijsen, it became difficult to play. In the end we got a good point out of this match, an important point for the team. Svilar? He gave a great performance, with a goalkeeper like that we can do great things. I think with the kind of personality that we have we can reach Champions League football. We have to prepare every match as if it were the last match of the season.”