Leeds United exit update after huge Champions League race goal and Premier League bench return

The Spanish centre-half scored a spectacular leveller to make it 2-2 and keep fifth-placed Roma a point ahead of Atalanta, who also drew 2-2 with AC Milan on Sunday. The goal’s other consequence was to narrow the gap to fourth-placed Bologna to three points after their 1-0 Saturday defeat by runaway Serie A leaders Inter Milan. Llorente was delighted to hit the net but still had mixed feelings at the final whistle. He told DAZN: “I’m happy with the goal but I think we didn’t have a good performance today. We have to work better as a team and individually. Yellow cards were a problem for us tonight. Mancini, Paredes, Huijsen, it became difficult to play. In the end we got a good point out of this match, an important point for the team. Svilar? He gave a great performance, with a goalkeeper like that we can do great things. I think with the kind of personality that we have we can reach Champions League football. We have to prepare every match as if it were the last match of the season.”
Llorente is one of two Leeds United loanees at Roma, after joining Rasmus Kristensen in the Italian capital for the entire 2023/24 season, and one of a huge number of Whites currently plying their trade with temporary or permanent new employers across England and further afield in Europe. Here’s the latest on their progress as the season nears its final stages and a summer that could and should bring some permanent exits.
1. Diego Llorente
The centre-half, formerly of the Spanish national team, has started 21 of Roma's 28 Serie A games this season and seven of their nine Europa League fixtures. His goal on Sunday evening was a first for the season. Roma sit fifth and remain in contention for Champions League football next season, when Llorente could well find himself a permanent fixture at Stadio Olimpico. Pic: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images Photo: Gabriele Maltinti
2. Rasmus Kristensen
The Dane has been playing, a lot, lately but only in domestic action. He missed the Fiorentina draw through a muscle issue, so missed out on a 17th start of the Serie A campaign. Roma did not include him in their Europa League squad. This season Kristensen has featured as a right wing-back, a right-back, centre-back and left-back. He has started two Denmark games since leaving Leeds on loan. Pic: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images Photo: Alessandro Sabattini
3. Rodrigo
Rodrigo missed Qatar Stars League side Al-Rayyan's last league game through injury, and has started 11 of 16 for them this season, scoring five goals and adding four assists. A red card challenge, spotted by VAR, kept him out of two fixtures. He's played centre-forward, left wing and even in central midfield. Al-Rayyan sit second in the table, six points behind Al-Saad. They went out of the Ooredoo Cup in the quarter-finals. Pic: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
4. Robin Koch
Robin Koch said he left Leeds on loan because of his German national team ambition but is yet to break into Julian Nagelsmann's plans. He scored his second Bundesliga goal of the season at the weekend in a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim, which puts Eintracht Frankfurt sixth, six points behind Leeds' old pals RB Leipzig, in fifth. Koch has staretd 22 of 25 league games, captaining the team twice, and made eight Europa Conference League appearances, although they were knocked out by Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise. Pic: Alex Grimm/Getty Images Photo: Alex Grimm
5. Tyler Roberts
The fresh start that Roberts will have wanted when he moved permanently to Birmingham has not yet gone to plan. Injury kept him out of 21 consecutive Championship games before a return in December. He's started five league fixtures and is yet to score or assist for the side sitting 21st in the table. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood
6. Adam Forshaw
Forshaw is now on his second club since leaving Leeds in the summer. His time at Norwich brought just six Championship appearances before he left in January to join Plymouth Argyle. His five starts and one sub appearance have come either side of an injury that kept him out against Leeds. He has twice completed 90 minutes for Argyle though, having failed to do that at all for the Canaries. Pic: David Rogers/Getty Images Photo: David Rogers