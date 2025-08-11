Everton suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Leeds United opener with first choice star a doubt
Leeds United’s opening weekend visitors have been dealt a fresh injury blow which has left a star’s participation for Monday night’s clash at Elland Road in doubt.
The Toffees will provide United’s first opponents of their Premier League return a week today and David Moyes’ side completed their pre-season friendlies with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to AS Roma.
Martin Soule bagged the only goal of the game 20 minutes from time but Everton had earlier been dealt a blow in the 12th minute of the contest as first choice left back Vitalii Mykolenko was forced off injured.
“We'll wait to see what the report says”
Mykolenko went down with what appeared to be a groin injury before limping off and boss Moyes was unable to provide much of an update when asked post match about the defender’s condition.
“Nothing yet,” said Moyes. “We'll wait to see what the report says - we've not had chance yet.”
Summer signing Adam Aznou took Mykolenko’s place against Roma after he was forced off.