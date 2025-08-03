Leeds United’s fans finally got a chance to check out their new-look team on home soli versus Villarreal - but several players were missing and some are already out or doubtful for the Everton opener.
Having returned from their training camp and behind-closed-doors friendlies in Germany, Leeds held their first and only home pre-season friendly of the summer on Saturday afternoon with the visit of Villarreal.
But there were some big notable omissions as the Leeds team news emerged with five men missing - or seven if including a first team pair who appear destined for the Elland Road exit.
Despite some big absentees, Daniel Farke’s Whites put in a solid showing against a side who finished last season’s La Liga campaign in fifth place as Saturday’s friendly ended in a 1-1 draw.
Boss Farke then provided injury updates and his post-match press conference.
Here, from what Farke told us, plus what was already known, we run through the current Whites injuries and expected return dates where applicable plus general team news, all of which has several men doubtful for the Premier League opener at home to Everton.
Leeds host Everton in a Monday night kick-off on August 18 and take in their final pre-season friendly next weekend with a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off against AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
1. Jayden Bogle (hip flexor)
Expected return date: Unknown/doubt for AC Milan friendly.
Summary: Clear first choice right back Bogle was major surprise omission against Villarreal and Farke revealed post match that the defender had been having problems with his hip flexor.
What Farke has said: It's a bit of a concern. Not sure if I have him available for AC Milan, I hope to have him back as soon as possible and for the last week of preparations. He's important for us, he was outstanding last season." | Getty Images
2. Dan James (light problems)
Expected return date: AC Milan friendly.
Summary: James was another surprising big absentee against Villarreal, Farke revealing post match that the winger had been experiencing light problems and that he did not want to take any risk.
What Farke has said: "Daniel James had light problems in this week, didn't want to risk anything but I expect him to be available for AC Milan." | Getty Images
3. Jack Harrison (adductor problems)
Expected return date: Chance of being back for AC Milan friendly.
Summary: Harrison was also missing against Villarreal having struggled of late with adductor problems.
What Farke has said: "Jack had more or less each training session and the games in Germany but he's struggling with a few adductor problems. We'll wait for the outcome and see a consultant on Monday. Hopefully a question of a few days. I hope to have him available for the Milan game.” | Getty Images
4. Lucas Perri (niggle)
Expected return date: Chance of making Everton opener.
Summary: New £15.6m keeper signing Perri joined from Lyon carrying a niggle and the Brazilian did not make Saturday's squad against Villarreal. The keeper has not yet been in involved in team training but is expected to join team training at the start of next week.
What Farke has said: "We'll see [if he’ll make the season opener against Everton]. I'm pretty sure if there's no set-back he definitely has a chance. We watch from day to day. We have to build up his fitness level. If we can already involve him for the Milan game it would be good for us.” | LUFC
5. Sebastiaan Bornauw (calf)
Expected return date: Unknown/on a 'good path'.
Summary: Summer signing Bornauw suffered a calf injury in United's first training session in Germany and has not featured since. Farke, though, has said that he is on a 'good path' in his recovery. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
6. Mateo Joseph (asked for a move)
Joseph is not part of Farke's plans for the upcoming season as it stands having asked for a move. The boss has said that he cannot afford have a distracted player in the group. Joseph was present against Villarreal but not in the matchday squad. | Getty Images
