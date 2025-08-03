4 . Lucas Perri (niggle)

Expected return date: Chance of making Everton opener. Summary: New £15.6m keeper signing Perri joined from Lyon carrying a niggle and the Brazilian did not make Saturday's squad against Villarreal. The keeper has not yet been in involved in team training but is expected to join team training at the start of next week. What Farke has said: "We'll see [if he’ll make the season opener against Everton]. I'm pretty sure if there's no set-back he definitely has a chance. We watch from day to day. We have to build up his fitness level. If we can already involve him for the Milan game it would be good for us.” | LUFC