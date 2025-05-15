Former Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has recently begun a new role as Everton CEO.

Kinnear's move is, in a way, Leeds' first transfer of the summer, swapping Elland Road for the Toffees' new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium where he will undertake a similar function to the one he fulfilled at United for almost eight years.

Leadership changes at Elland Road have seen 49ers strategy lead Robbie Evans promoted to managing director and appointed to the board with Leeds keen to ensure Kinnear's exit and the continued smooth-running of club operations be a streamlined one.

Following Leeds' promotion and Championship title victory, the club will once again be a direct rival of Everton's next season. With both teams likely to battle it out in the bottom half of the 2025/26 Premier League table, if recent seasons' form is anything to go by, Kinnear's move begs the question: What will the ex-Leeds chief be able to share with his new club?

Supporters may hypothesise of Kinnear briefing the Toffees' on Leeds' intended targets this summer, or trading secrets pertaining to club strategy but in reality that is highly unlikely to be the case for several reasons. Firstly, the two clubs are working with two different budgets and two very different sets of needs. Needless to say, the new Everton chief is a seasoned football executive with an acute understanding of what is off-limits and a track record of abiding by a stringent code of professional ethics.

What Kinnear can share with his new colleagues is publicly available information, industry contacts he has developed throughout his time at Elland Road, as well as an understanding of industry regulations and relevant experience of running a football club.

On the other hand, it is standard practice for the sharing of confidential financial information, such as contracts and clauses signed during his time at Leeds, as well as business and recruitment strategies to be prohibited for the means of benefiting Everton.

A source with intimate knowledge of cross-club executive moves admitted to the YEP that football is broadly a 'cottage industry', in which those at the top tend to know 'everyone and everything anyway'.

In terms of explicit protections Leeds will benefit from, it is common practice for clubs to insert clauses into executives' contracts, at the time of initial signing, that prevent the sharing of privileged information if they choose to leave the football club and join another in future.

As for non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), those tend to be entered into when the parting of ways between a club and an individual tends to be less amicable, which is not the case for Kinnear.

"At the time an initial contract is signed, clauses are written in [to protect clubs]. It's done back to front," a source said, whilst also acknowledging that it is 'difficult to police'.

"The way agents and club officials speak, they [already] know what buttons to press," the source added, discussing the potential poaching of transfer targets.

Leeds took the decision not to place Kinnear on gardening leave once the club learned of his intention to join Everton, highlighting the level of trust between remaining top Elland Road figures and the new Toffees CEO.

Have there been similar instances in the past?

The present situation differs somewhat to former Brighton and Hove Albion sporting director Dan Ashworth, who spent several months on gardening leave at Newcastle United until the club agreed a financial settlement with Manchester United, where he would subsequently only remain for a short period of time.

When Chelsea signed several members of Brighton's recruitment team after the appointment of Graham Potter, data and systems unique to the Seagulls was not transferred between the clubs, even if certain targets were. This is not expected to be the case between Everton and Leeds with Kinnear playing less of a hands-on role in relation to player acquisition.

In summary, it is unlikely Everton will benefit tangibly at Leeds' expense by hiring Kinnear. Whilst it is plausible some information may be shared, directly and indirectly, it will not include the most important details or anything that would breach the terms of Kinnear's exit agreement.

Discussions between the two clubs inevitable

The two clubs could yet have much to discuss this summer: Jack Harrison's future, reported links to Beto and the Toffees' long-standing admiration of Willy Gnonto. Therefore, it is in the former Leeds chief's best interest to retain the strong relationships he has built at Elland Road over the past eight seasons.