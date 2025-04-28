Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United Supporters Club have responded to Elland Road expansion plans

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United Supporters Club have broken their 'discrete silence' to publicly back the attention to detail in the club's Elland Road redevelopment plans.

The club has released the first artist impressions of what an improved Elland Road could look like, as they and Leeds City Council continue to work towards a planning application for a 56,500-capacity stadium. That application would give Leeds the headroom to go up to 56,500 if possible but at present the current design in progress is for a capacity of around 53,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artists impression of the new-look Elland Road as Leeds United step up plans | LUFC

Last week the executive board of the City Council met to unanimously approve the next steps, including the negotiation of the sale of council-owned land to Leeds United. Leeds' proposals were described as 'shovel-ready' and executive board approval was dubbed a 'huge step forward' for the stadium redevelopment, which can begin in earnest - planning application dependent - now that Premier League status has been achieved.

Leeds United Supporters Club say that 49ers Enterprises have kept them in the loop with their Elland Road plans over the past three years and they welcome plans that will make Leeds a 'leading club' that caters for all fans.

What Leeds United Supporters Club said about Elland Road expansion plans

A Supporters Club statement said: "Leeds United supporters Club has been consulted in person over the last three years by the new owners. We have kept a discrete silence over the detail given to us in order to assist the club in its development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artists impression of the new-look Elland Road as Leeds United step up plans | LUFC

“We took a decision three years ago to support the principle and the core aspects of the redevelopment. In particular we welcome the growth of corporate seats, as it is done alongside the expansion of capacity for our members and similar fans. We are delighted at some of the attention to detail, upgrading all aspects of the stadium.

"We outlined our view at the beginning, that the offer on food and drink needs significantly enhancing, at a range of costs to suit all budgets to attract fans to spend more time at the stadium pre and post-match. We also welcome the commitment to detail on the match day experience such as a big improvement in toilet facilities. This puts Leeds United back to where we should be, a leading club, run professionally, listening to fans and catering for every kind of fan into the future.

"The Supporters Club looks forward to engaging further with the club on the important micro detail and will mobile our membership to support this going rapidly through the formal legal planning process."