Leeds United Elland Road expansion: What we know so far, including latest updates

The Whites are hoping to extend their historic home.

Leeds United’s solid start to life back in the Premier League has been fuelled by their home form, with five of their eight points coming at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke will look to turn the stadium into a fortress in his bid to re-establish Leeds as a top-flight force.

Of course, Elland Road could look very different in years to come, with major upgrades planned for the stadium that will include increasing the capacity to 53,000.

So, what is the latest with those expansion plans?

What is in the pipeline for Elland Road?

Leeds United unveiled first look images at the proposed stadium expansion, including a total revamp of the West and North Stands. | Submit

Formal application to increase Elland Road’s capacity by just under 15,000 was submitted by Leeds United and 49ers Enterprises in July 2025, with a decision on the plans expected from the council next month.

“We are delighted to submit a planning application to Leeds City Council, on schedule with our proposed timeline of the project,” said LUFC chief business officer Morrie Eisenberg.

“This is a result of the hard work of everyone involved over the past 18 months, where designs and concepts have been developed to revitalise Elland Road Stadium, whilst preserving the unique history and heritage it holds.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to go to the public exhibition at the Centenary Pavilion and the consultation sessions in the local community, with over 1,800 people visiting in person, and those who completed the questionnaire and provided us with invaluable comments and feedback, which have all been considered.”

The West Stand will be partially demolished and extended, increasing its capacity from 8,000 to 17,750. The North Stand will also be expanded from 10,414 to 15,300.

Up to eight non-football events per year have also been included in the application, allowing Leeds to generate greater revenue away from footballing matters.

Should the club receive approval and move ahead with the current plans, Elland Road will become the seventh-biggest football stadium in England. Only Wembley, Old Trafford, the London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Anfield and the Emirates Stadium will hold more, with Elland Road sneaking in ahead of the Etihad Stadium (52,900) and Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium (52,769).

The West Stand construction project would begin in May 2026 with completion targeted for the end of 2028, while work on the North Stand would finish two years later - should the project receive approval.

On July 10th, Leeds announced that Elland Road was once again fully owned by the club after it was sold in 2004 during financial difficulties.

What other developments are there and how likely is it to happen?

Elland Road could look very different in years to come. | Getty Images

While work on the arena is the main focus for supporters, Leeds United are giving careful consideration to preparing the local area for an increased number of fans.

A ‘car-lean’ area focused on public transport use is the priority, though up to 1,500 extra parking spaces have been earmarked on the site at White Rose Park.

98% of respondents in a public consultation supported the expansion of Elland Road, showing overwhelming support for the project in the local area with only 22 objections lodged.

According to Leeds United, Elland Road will remain operational throughout the redevelopment, with no loss of seating or need for Leeds to relocate to another stadium at any point.

Whites supporters will now eagerly await the council’s decision, which will define the future of their home since 1897.