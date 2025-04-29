Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo dubbed himself the 'second-best left-back in the league' on social media after missing out on the EFL's Championship Team of the Season.

Leeds celebrated their promotion back to the Premier League for the second week running with victory over Bristol City on Monday night.

The Whites hosted a promotion celebration in front of supporters on the pitch at Elland Road after the final whistle, followed by a lap of honour for players, staff and their families.

United defender Firpo posted a touching message to fans on Tuesday morning, applauding those who came out to see the promotion-winning Whites and for making a truly special atmosphere on a warm, spring evening at Elland Road.

"Still thinking about that atmosphere yesterday night, what a game and what a group you don’t deserve less than that performance," the Dominican Republic defender wrote on social media.

"But the job is not done yet, this group is hungry for more so let’s do it once more," he added, referencing this Saturday's final fixture of the season away at Plymouth Argyle where Leeds can still be crowned champions.

Last week, the EFL hosted their annual end-of-season awards ceremony where the Championship Team of the Season was announced. Firpo, however, was not present after Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows was selected ahead of him at left-back.

Signing off his online message to supporters, following Monday night's celebrations, Firpo wrote: "Yours Truly, the second-best left-back in the league", with a laughter emoji.

Firpo registered his 10th league assist of the season against Bristol City, in addition to the four goals he has scored himself this term.

No defender has recorded more Championship assists during 2024/25, while Firpo's tally exceeds that of EFL Championship Player of the Season Gustavo Hamer by three. Burrows, meanwhile, has three assists to his name this season.

What has Firpo had to say on his future?

Depending on the outcome of contract negotiations at Leeds, Firpo's appearance against the Robins and subsequent lap of honour could prove to be his final outing in an official capacity at Elland Road. The 28-year-old's contract expires this summer and talks over an extension are yet to begin.

"I don't know. I think it's something to speak with the club about maybe when the season is done, you know, and they have more clear plans as well. Let's see what happens," Firpo told the YEP last week.

"As I said before - Leeds, I've been here four years now, four seasons, and my family love it here, I love it here," he said. "My kids have grown up learning to do everything here. The city is great. I think I have a pretty good relationship with the fans at the minute. And obviously it is not a thing that I can say, that the last time in the Prem was good. I know it wasn't good, but people need to know a lot of things. They just see me perform, but they don't know the amount of injuries that I was getting. And every time that I was recovering, I was straight back into the starting XI. This is not healthy for a player.

“The amount of times that I had COVID, I was in and out, and I feel like the situation in the club wasn't as good as it is now. So I think in this position now it is much, much different. Also, it might be something that I would like to do, you know, going to the Prem and playing at a good level to say that I'm Prem-proven and let people know this. But as I said let's see what happens, I don't know what's going to happen but I just wanted to say this."