Eddie Howe takes his Newcastle United side to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has served up Leeds United praise with a big Newcastle United warning ahead of Saturday evening’s Premier League showdown at Elland Road.

Fresh from running champions Liverpool close in Monday night’s 3-2 defeat at St James’ Park, Howe’s men are seen as big favourites for Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off against newly-promoted Leeds in West Yorkshire.

Howe, though, who admits he “loves” going to Elland Road, has fired a warning to his side about coping with the atmosphere and associated “emotion” of Saturday evening’s showdown at LS11.

Saluting the players brought to Leeds, the Magpies boss has also declared that the start of the contest could be key.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference and as quoted by Newcastle United’s official website, Howe said: "Every time we have been to Elland Road, we have experienced the atmosphere their fans try to create.

“The start of the game is going to be very important for us. They have invested in a lot of good players.

"I love going to Elland Road - it is a stadium full of emotion, and we'll need to use that emotion this weekend."