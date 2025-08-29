Leeds United face Newcastle United at Elland Road in the last game before the international break - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Boss Daniel Farke made nine changes to his team for Tuesday night’s second round Carabao Cup clash at Sheffield Wednesday who sent Leeds crashing out with a 3-0 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Four days later, Farke’s side return to league action with the visit of Eddie Howe’s Magpies in the final game before the September international break.

Farke, though, is now without two key centre midfield options in captain Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka - both of whom are out until after the international break with MCL knee injuries.

A third injury worry concerns new £18m winger signing Noah Okafor who was handed his Whites debut at Sheffield Wednesday but is now a doubt with a groin injury.

Farke has particularly big decisions to make in midfield and attack and this is the XI we think he will send out against the Mapgies with eight changes to the team that lined up in midweek.

1 . GK: Lucas Perri Karl Darlow replaced Perri for Tuesday night's cup clash but Darlow was one of many Whites players to endure a night to forget and there can't be any doubt about Perri coming back into the XI although the Frenchman hasn't looked that convincing himself yet. The first of eight changes from the cup side.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back Bogle quickly made an impact upon being brought on from the bench at Hillsborough, scoring the equaliser that should really have provided the platform for Leeds going through. One of the first names on the teamsheet and fast becoming one of the club's best players. The second change - in for Sam Byram.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Rodon was rested against Wednesday and a Leeds defence that struggled missed him badly. Straight back in, the third change, in for Sebastiaan Bornauw.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk £15m summer centre-back signing Jaka Bijol was handed his debut in Tuesday's cup tie but the Slovenian didn't exactly impress. Bijol and Rodon might end up being the first choice centre-back pairing but Struijk looks the best option at present, especially with the captaincy in mind due to Ampadu being out. The fourth change - in for Bijol.

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Winger Jack Harrison was given a go at left back against the Owls and the position could suit him well but not at the expense of new first choice left back Gudmundsson who appears another banker to come back into the side. The fifth change, in for Harrison.