Rio Ferdinand has been speaking about his £30m move from Leeds United to Manchester United over 20 years ago

Former Leeds United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed he 'didn't really understand the rivalry' between the Whites and Manchester United prior to his move to Old Trafford and says he gets frustrated with fans who are still angry with him about the transfer.

Ferdinand left Elland Road for the Red Devils in July 2002 for a £30m fee, in what the most expensive deal for a defender at the time. The London-born player missed Leeds' pre-season tour of Australia and the Far East ahead of his move, claiming he was "mentally fatigued and unable to play football".

The defender has addressed the move on Seven: Rob Burrow, the podcast, a show hosted by Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey, and claimed he needed to leave Leeds due to the club's financial problems. When the move happened in 2002, The Independent reported Man United had offered to double Ferdinand's salary.

Speaking about the move, he said: "About six months to a year ago I played a game and the Leeds away fans were just in front of me. I swear to you I was taken aback by how upset and angry they still are with me. This transfer was over 20 years ago and I'm thinking 'are you still upset about this?'"

He added: "Unfortunately the club was run a particular way that they had to sell all of the assets. They had to sell me. I had to go. So it didn't matter where I was going. I wasn't a local Leeds lad so I didn't really understand the rivalry. I chose to go to the best club which had the best opportunity for me to win and that was Manchester United, and that decision proved to be right because I was very successful there and won so many things. I understand the rivalry, but sometimes you've got to understand the situation and the context."

Speaking about the move, then Leeds boss Terry Venables said at the time: "When I took the job, I really thought I would be able to make him [Ferdinand] stay. I understand the lure and appeal of Manchester United but I still thought Rio would understand."