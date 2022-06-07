Wales players are set to be asked their opinions on Qatar's human rights-related issues ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup in the Gulf state.

Leeds duo Tyler Roberts and Daniel James are expected to be named in Rob Page's squad for the finals in November and December this year, and will be quizzed on issues relating to Qatar's stance on homosexuality and treatment of migrant workers.

WALES: Tyler Roberts (R) and Daniel James (L) could feature during this year's winter World Cup in Qatar (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

This follows Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney's conversations with the Welsh government. He admits there has been 'messaging' with devolved powers regarding the national team's stance ahead of the tournament.

“The players, their views, do they use the platform to call out things themselves?

“We’ve liaised with UEFA about this for quite a while before we qualified.

“They’ve taken on the mantle as our European confederation, liaising directly with the Qatar Supreme Council, which is organising the World Cup with the Qatari Government."

Last year, Norway's national team wore t-shirts bearing the phrase: 'Human rights - on and off the pitch', prior to their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar.

This was viewed as a protest towards the awarding of the finals in Qatar where male homosexuality remains punishable by a prison sentence and same-sex marriages are not recognised.

Wales FA chief executive Mooney says UEFA has established a working group to discuss the issues, which Wales will take part in. The group will oversee ground visits, to 'pool concerns' and 'raise issues', he said.

“We’re a very open and transparent organisation and we look forward to discussing all these issues leading up to the competition and discussing our stance on things.

“How we’re going to communicate with Qatar and the world, but working very much with UEFA as the European body to communicate and liaise.”

A Guardian report last year found 6,500 migrant workers had died during Qatar's decade-long mass infrastructure project, which includes stadium construction and in some cases due to poor living conditions. The investigation found an average of 12 migrant workers from South Asian countries have died per week since the Gulf state was awarded the finals in December 2010.

It is thought the death toll is much higher as data from the final few months of 2020 was not included in the Guardian's investigation.

Wales forward Tyler Roberts has previously taken a firm stance on issues relating to discrimination after two international teammates were racially abused on social media.

“Recently at Wales two of my close mates there had online racial abuse,” said Roberts last year, referencing Wales duo Rabbi Matondo and Ben Cabango.