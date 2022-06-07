Leeds United's final day victory over Brentford ensured the Whites would play Premier League football for another season and stand a chance of retaining their international players this summer.

England talisman Kalvin Phillips has been an integral part of the Whites and Three Lions' sides over the past 18 months, and despite a 17th-placed finish at club level, has kept his place in Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of the World Cup.

Phillips remains a key player for England, owing to his performances during last summer when he helped his country to a first major men's tournament finale since 1966 at UEFA Euro 2020.

His three-month injury lay-off during 2021/22 has not deterred England chief Southgate from selecting the midfield lynchpin and injuries permitting, Phillips looks set to be involved in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Here is a closer look behind-the-scenes of what Phillips and his England teammates have been getting up to in training.

