Leeds United look set to secure their seventh arrival of the summer following reports of an agreement in principle to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The free agent striker left Everton following the expiration of his contract in June and The Athletic report he will undergo medical tests at Thorp Arch in the coming days.

While fitness levels are an obvious concern given he’s had no pre-season, Calvert-Lewin could prove a dependable option upfront if injury issues can be kept at bay. The 28-year-old scored 71 goals in 274 games at Goodison Park and fits the physical profile of No.9 Leeds clearly wanted, with known interest in Rodrigo Muniz.

Calvert-Lewin joins Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe in the striker ranks and Leeds aren’t expected to be finished, with first-team additions still needed in attacking areas. Below, the YEP takes a look at how Farke’s team could line up around the imminent arrival in a dream scenario.

GK: Lucas Perri Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri earlier this month and he is expected to come straight in as first-choice, having debuted against AC Milan last weekend. Should prove a really assured choice between the posts.

RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great pre-season so far, up until an injury that kept him out against Villarreal and AC Milan. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him.

CB: Joe Rodon Ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football, having rarely been given a chance at Spurs. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely. Suspended for Everton but expected to be a regular starter.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The YEP initially reported on interest in Gudmundsson and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked great going forward so far in pre-season.