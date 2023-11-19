Leeds United: Doubt expressed over Liverpool 'interest' in Whites star Archie Gray as 'amazed' claim made
Leeds United's Archie Gray has been linked with a move to Liverpool but cold water has been poured on those claims
Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks but doubt has been expressed over the Reds' reported interest in the 17-year-old.
Gray has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Elland Road under Daniel Farke, with the Whites boss starting the midfielder in 13 of the Whites' 16 Championship games so far this term. The midfielder's performances led to reports Liverpool were lining up a £40m bid for the player next summer but journalist Neil Jones, who previously reported on Liverpool for the Liverpool Echo and GOAL, admits he would be 'amazed' to see Jurgen Klopp's side pay the reported £40m fee.
“£40m seems like a huge fee,” said Jones on Redmen TV. “I think there’s a bit of that at play with agents putting clubs in, we’ve seen Liverpool used in the past.
“Liverpool would be aware of any 17-year-old making waves in any league. It’s an interesting player, but I would be amazed if Liverpool spend £40m on a 17-year-old at this point unless they were convinced he was the best young player in the country.”
Gray signed his first professional deal with Leeds in March, penning a contract that runs until the summer of 2025. Given his age, Leeds were unable to offer him a longer deal with previous reports the club are keen to offer him a longer contract once he turns 18 in March.
Gray was promoted to the England Elite Squad - previously named England Under-20s - for the internationals against Italy and Germany. He started against Italy on Thursday as England were beaten 3-0. Gray also qualifies for Scotland through his grandfather and Leeds legend Frank Gray, who earned 32 caps for his country.
Leeds captain and Scotland international Liam Cooper joked earlier this week: “I’m still trying to tap him up [for Scotland], don’t worry about that.
"No, I’ve been a bit of a secret agent. He knows I’ll always be there. He’s such a young boy and his family are steeped in Scottish and Leeds history. There is definitely a bit of sentiment there but he’s flying at the minute with England. He’s captain of the Under-18s, which is a bit of a stinker for us. But I’ll keep nipping away and hopefully I can break him down. Have I spoke to the manager about him? No, not really. me and [assistant] John Carver and the boys have a bit of craic. They know how it is. It’s tough. Especially when the boy is playing so well and is captain of England at the minute. But you never know.”