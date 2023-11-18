Leeds United face another week of waiting to return to action as the international break rumbles on. The Whites went into the break in the best possible way, winning three on the bounce, including wins over Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle.

Daniel Farke's men are edging closer to the top two, though an eight-point gap still separates them from the automatic promotion spots. As the internationals continue, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Elland Road.

Gray's Leicester prediction

Former Sunderland star Micky Gray believes Leicester will run away with top spot and promotion despite back-to-back defeats, allowing the likes of Leeds to close the gap to the top two.

“Well, If I’m brutally honest with you, I think Leicester are going to run away with it,” Gray told The Sunderland Echo. “They are the standout team this season, no question about it and they have Premier League experience and Premier League players. I think there are a batch of teams just underneath them: Ipswich Town, Leeds United and Southampton now, who look as if they are making a push."

Leeds men in action

Two Leeds stars featured for Wales in a frustrating away draw with Armenia on Saturday. Ethan Ampadu played a full game in midfield, while Dan James was brought off the bench in the second half. Wales went behind early in the game but drew level thanks to an own goal in stoppage time of the first half.