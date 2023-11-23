Leeds United double transfer claim as Raphinha news emerges
Leeds United return to action on Friday night with a visit to Rotherham as Daniel Farke's side look to pick up where they left off in the Championship. The Whites have risen to third in the second division after a strong run of results as they increase pressure on league leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Here's your Thursday morning transfer round-up.
Real Betis could strike double deal with Leeds United
The Yorkshire Evening Post has this week been following Real Betis' desire to turn a loan move for midfielder Marc Roca into a permanent deal as the Leeds United man impresses in Spain.
Now, it emerges that the Andalusian side could look at completing a transfer for two Whites stars next year, according to Estadio Deportivo. As well as bringing in the 26-year-old Spaniard on a reduced fee, with the promise of a sizeable sell-on clause, Betis have had their interest peaked by Junior Firpo.
The full-back has been battling an injury this year but did return against Plymouth Argyle before the international break. Betis star Juan Miranda is reportedly set to leave for AC Milan, leaving a gap at the back that the Spanish club can see Firpo filling.
Barcelona could make ex Leeds United star available for cut price
Former Leeds United star Raphinha could be sold by Catalan giants Barcelona next summer, just two years after completing a £55 million move to the club from the Whites.
Barcelona need to balance the books as they face financial pressure and the forward, who has been in and out of the side this year, could be let go. The 26-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists for the side in 61 appearances but Football Insider reports he could return to the Premier League next summer.
Xavi's side could accept up to £15 million less than they paid Leeds United for the talent with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all linked with a swoop for the star, whose 11 top-flight goals were key for the Whites' survival in 2022.