Leeds United double transfer claim as Raphinha news emerges

Former Leeds United star Raphinha.

Leeds United return to action on Friday night with a visit to Rotherham as Daniel Farke's side look to pick up where they left off in the Championship. The Whites have risen to third in the second division after a strong run of results as they increase pressure on league leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Here's your Thursday morning transfer round-up.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Betis could strike double deal with Leeds United

The Yorkshire Evening Post has this week been following Real Betis' desire to turn a loan move for midfielder Marc Roca into a permanent deal as the Leeds United man impresses in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, it emerges that the Andalusian side could look at completing a transfer for two Whites stars next year, according to Estadio Deportivo. As well as bringing in the 26-year-old Spaniard on a reduced fee, with the promise of a sizeable sell-on clause, Betis have had their interest peaked by Junior Firpo.

The full-back has been battling an injury this year but did return against Plymouth Argyle before the international break. Betis star Juan Miranda is reportedly set to leave for AC Milan, leaving a gap at the back that the Spanish club can see Firpo filling.

Barcelona could make ex Leeds United star available for cut price

Former Leeds United star Raphinha could be sold by Catalan giants Barcelona next summer, just two years after completing a £55 million move to the club from the Whites.

Raphinha could return to the Premier League. (Image: Getty Images)

Barcelona need to balance the books as they face financial pressure and the forward, who has been in and out of the side this year, could be let go. The 26-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists for the side in 61 appearances but Football Insider reports he could return to the Premier League next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad