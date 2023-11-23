Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford could start for the first time this season on Friday night if preferred option Georginio Rutter, who manager Daniel Farke described as a 'major doubt', does not overcome an abdominal strain.

Bamford is yet to find the back of the net since Leeds' Championship return, a division in which he scored 16 times en route to promotion four years ago. However, this season that is largely due to the fact he has played second fiddle to French Under-21 international Georginio and therefore found his minutes limited.

Friday evening's visit to Rotherham United could prove to be Bamford's first start under Farke if Rutter is deemed unavailable from the start. Should the 21-year-old fail to make the squad entirely, Bamford may end up featuring for 90 minutes having gradually built up his match fitness since returning from injury in recent months.

Speaking to the new 'My Mate's a Footballer' podcast from BBC Sounds, on which the Leeds striker is a co-host, Bamford provided an insight into Farke's preparation for matches, which he is unlikely to deviate from ahead of the trip to the New York Stadium.

"Because it's the day before a game, it's quite light. You do a warm-up, a couple sprints - it's not the same, depending on different managers - then maybe a little bit of a possession game and then a small-sided game, and that's it," the 30-year-old said.

"There's different variations [to a possession game] so today there might be two teams of eight and there's two separate squares joined. One team sends three [players] in so it's 8-v-3 and then if they win the ball back you transfer to the other square.

"There's a few [drills], especially sometimes when it's [a] short [session], there's a couple times where you probably don't touch the ball that much in training which can be frustrating.

"There are times when I'm stood in the corner of the square or whatever, and it might be a day when I'm feeling a bit achy and I'm just thinking 'I can go under the radar a little bit here'. It's only if I'm struggling a little bit that day or tired or whatever," Bamford admitted, too.

Farke may be forced to tweak his Rotherham preparations ever so slightly having admitted that certain Leeds players returning from international duty, such as Dan James, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Willy Gnonto, will not have had the opportunity to join team training before facing the Millers. Each of the aforementioned four were in action on Tuesday evening for their respective nations and spent Wednesday travelling back to Leeds.