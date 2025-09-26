Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has handled everything thrown at him at Thorp Arch so far and stepped into an off-field role previously held by Patrick Bamford.

Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal as a Leeds player last weekend at Molineux, getting up highest to power in a header from a deflected Jayden Bogle cross. It was his first Premier League goal since January 19 when he scored for former club Everton at Spurs. In the very next match after that Toffees goal he came off injured with a hamstring injury that cost him 12 top flight fixtures.

When Leeds decided they would jump at an unexpected chance to sign the 11-cap England striker, their rationale was underpinned by a confidence their medical team had a recent history of keeping injury-risk players fit and available for Daniel Farke. Their work with Sam Byram, Manor Solomon and Junior Firpo was all cited, because all three men put their injury histories behind them to play more football than was perhaps expected or even hoped at Elland Road. And Farke's methods, a predictable schedule, plays into that.

It is still early days but Calvert-Lewin has now put a lack of pre-season behind him with a gradual build towards full match fitness. He may not yet be at his physical peak but important boxes have been ticked. First appearance off the bench, first Premier League start and at Wolves his first full 90 minute performance. Capping it with a goal was a particularly sweet bonus and a vital one because the sight of him leaping above a centre-back to nod into the net was precisely why Leeds signed him.

Harry Gray’s education

There are other benefits, including the continuation of Harry Gray's education at Thorp Arch. Gray’s openness to learning from his elders was shown in his relationship with Patrick Bamford. The ex-Leeds striker told Ben Foster’s Fozcast: “When Archie came up he was obviously quiet but just got about it. Harry is chirpy. He is proper chirpy, but in a good way. He has got no problem with like having one of the first team players off. At 16, I swear I think in his head he knows he's good and as a striker. I remember when Archie was at Leeds, I went to watch the 18s or 21s and Harry was playing. He knows now because I told him but I literally went to watch just to see him and he was good and I thought he is going to be decent, when he comes up I will try and help him a little bit. To be fair, it's weird to say, but I think he looks up to me a little bit so I can kind of get away with him a little bit.” When Bamford left the club Gray sought to repay the elder statesman’s wisdom by doing Bamford’s celebration when scoring for the Under 21s. Where once Bamford was the professor and Gray the student, Calvert-Lewin is now doing the teaching.

"[The goal was] very important for him," said Farke of his number nine. "And also a sign that he's on a good path. I have to say, from the day he walked in, he's brilliant with his attitude, with his character, I like his whole behavior in the dressing room, leading the young players, giving hints to, for example, Harry Gray. Great teammate, also with his experience, our most experienced player in terms of Premier League Appearances. And for that, he also tries, not in an artificial way, but in a natural way, step by step, to take more responsibility in the dressing room. But the most important responsibility is still what you would deliver on the pitch, and what he has done so far is amazing, even in this short term."

Calvert-Lewin fitness

Calvert-Lewin has shown in games that he can be a bully with his centre-forward play. He was effective in those terms at Wolves. He has shown he can get into great positions, as he did late on against Newcastle United and in the Fulham game, albeit without finding the net on those occasions. And for all the fears over his fitness, Calvert-Lewin is yet to miss a beat at the training ground.

"Imprints in the beginning, but also right now he's back in the starting line-up," said Farke. "Not just the goal, but also the workload, the physical data and I have experienced a great guy who is also very on it, very professional, has not missed one training session so far, is always doing additional work. He has perfect data in terms of strength, in terms of the way he jumps, in terms of his body fat, and always super, super professional. If he keeps going like this, then he will be a very important player for us, not just for this season, but also for the mid and the long-term future. And we're all happy to have him.”