Youth international makes permanent Leeds United exit in transfer to Portuguese side
Young centre-back Diogo Monteiro has ended two-and-a-half years at Leeds United with a permanent switch to a Portuguese side.
Monteiro, 20, joined Leeds from Swiss outfit Servette FC in January 2023 and has since featured regularly for the club’s under-21s.
Youth international was a cup final hero
The Portugal youth international defender was an important part of Scott Gardner’s side that won last season’s National League Cup, the centre-back scoring against Sutton United in the final.
Monteiro, though, has now ended his time with the Whites by joining Portuguese side FC Arouca in a permanent deal.
A statement from Leeds United read: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Diogo well for the future and we thank him for his efforts whilst at the club.”