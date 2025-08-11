A youth international has sealed a permanent Leeds United exit with a transfer to a Portuguese side.

Young centre-back Diogo Monteiro has ended two-and-a-half years at Leeds United with a permanent switch to a Portuguese side.

Monteiro, 20, joined Leeds from Swiss outfit Servette FC in January 2023 and has since featured regularly for the club’s under-21s.

Youth international was a cup final hero

The Portugal youth international defender was an important part of Scott Gardner’s side that won last season’s National League Cup, the centre-back scoring against Sutton United in the final.

Monteiro, though, has now ended his time with the Whites by joining Portuguese side FC Arouca in a permanent deal.

A statement from Leeds United read: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Diogo well for the future and we thank him for his efforts whilst at the club.”