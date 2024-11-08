A repeat Leeds United outcome is firmly expected amid a case of Whites deja vu.

A very strong Leeds United verdict has been delivered with a repeat Whites conclusion confidently expected.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have fallen out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places following Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Millwall on the back of Tuesday evening’s 2-1 win for Sheffield United at Bristol City.

It means Leeds are heading for another clash at Elland Road seeking a return to winning ways, as was the case last weekend when Farke’s Whites entertained Wayne Rooney’s drop-battling Plymouth Argyle following a goalless draw at Bristol City.

The bookmakers were extremely confident that Leeds would bounce back with a victory against the Pilgrims and the Whites duly delivered by recording a comfortable 3-0 success.

One week on, Leeds will host another team in the lower reaches of the division in Saturday’s visitors QPR and another Leeds victory is confidently expected with Farke’s side are a very similar price to last weekend.

Farke’s Whites are not quite the best available 1-6 price that they were against Plymouth but Leeds are still as short as 1-7 with some firms and no bigger than 1-4 to sign off for the November international break with a three-point haul.

Plymouth could be backed at 16-1 last weekend and QPR are not too far off that at 12s, the draw available at 11-2. Unsurprisingly given the market, Leeds have the first 11 players in the first scorer market in which there is a three-way tie for favouritism between Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe.