Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is absent for this evening's encounter with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

The Dutchman has featured in 23 of Leeds' 24 Championship fixtures so far this season but misses out against the Baggies due to an adductor issue. Manager Daniel Farke believes the 24-year-old's injury will not keep him out for too long but did not offer a return date upon disclosing the problem in a pre-match interview with Sky Sports.

Leeds' stand-in skipper has worn the armband in almost a dozen matches this term but is replaced at The Hawthorns by club captain Liam Cooper who slots into Farke's starting line-up on the left-hand side of central defence.

Struijk has been linked with a transfer to French giants Paris Saint-Germain in recent days, although reports in France indicate the Ligue 1 club have turned their attentions to other left-sided central defensive targets after baulking at Leeds' asking price.

Farke makes five changes in total at The Hawthorns, swapping the suspended Illan Meslier for Karl Darlow, Archie Gray for Sam Byram, Ilia Gruev for Glen Kamara, Willy Gnonto for Dan James and the aforementioned Cooper for Struijk.