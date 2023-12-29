It’s the highest professional ground in English football. No better place to work off the copious amount of pigs in blankets consumed over the past few days, not that the Leeds United players have come close to matching the numbers put away by YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth... An opportunity to put right Boxing Day’s disappointment at Preston, but it will be no easy task - West Brom have one of the best defensive records in the division. Build-up, team news, analysis and live match updates here throughout the evening. Kick-off is 8:15pm.