West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates at The Hawthorns
Leeds United make the trip south to The Hawthorns on Friday, December 29 where Carlos Corberan's Baggies await.
These two sides could not be separated earlier this season as the Whites were held to a 1-1 draw by the Baggies at Elland Road back in August. Now, both teams find themselves firmly in play-off contention come the end of the season, although Leeds' sights remain set on automatic promotion.
Corberan's outfit have proven difficult to beat this term and most recently saw off prolific scorers Norwich City by a 1-0 scoreline on home turf. Leeds' last visit to this ground, however, delivered one of the side's most impressive displays en route to a ninth-place Premier League finish back in 2020/21 as a Raphinha-inspired United ran out 5-0 victors.
Leeds will hope to count on some similar attacking magic this evening after the disappointment of defeat on Boxing Day to mid-table dwellers Preston North End.
All the build-up, line-ups, team news, goals and score updates will be here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8:15pm.
West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United LIVE
We're here, nice and early
Welcome to The Hawthorns
It’s the highest professional ground in English football. No better place to work off the copious amount of pigs in blankets consumed over the past few days, not that the Leeds United players have come close to matching the numbers put away by YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth... An opportunity to put right Boxing Day’s disappointment at Preston, but it will be no easy task - West Brom have one of the best defensive records in the division. Build-up, team news, analysis and live match updates here throughout the evening. Kick-off is 8:15pm.