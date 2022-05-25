Leeds United will have a single representatives in the latest England U21 squad as the Young Lions prepare for four fixtures in June.
England's talented youngsters face Czech Republic (June 3), Albania (June 7), Kosovo (June 10) and Slovenia (June 13) over a ten-day period next month in their bid to qualify for next year's UEFA U21 European Championships.
England have won five and drawn one of their six qualifiers to date and trail Group G leaders Czech Republic by three points, but do have two games in hand.
Victory over the Czechs next week would seemingly guarantee England's automatic qualification for next summer's tournament in Romania and Georgia, provided there are no slip-ups in their remaining fixtures.
Charlie Cresswell has been named in several England U21 squads by manager Lee Carsley, along with the occasional call-up for Cody Drameh and Sam Greenwood.
Along with breakthrough talent Joe Gelhardt, Greenwood and Drameh have been overlooked for Carsley's latest squad despite senior involvement towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.
Drameh claimed Cardiff City's Player of the Season award having joined on loan in January, but despite Tino Livramento's season-ending injury, has not been selected as a replacement.
Greenwood and Gelhardt meanwhile have featured regularly since Jesse Marsch's introduction as head coach at Leeds United, but will be forced to wait for their next involvement with the U21s.