Leeds United will remain a Premier League entity for another season after their final day victory over Brentford.

The Whites looked destined for a return to the Championship before kick-off, but strikes from Raphinha and Jack Harrison defied the odds to save Leeds from the drop.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TRANSFER: Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is the subject of reported transfer interest from Manchester City (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson also pitched in with two goals of his own to send Burnley to the second tier, but Leeds' result took centre stage among those packed into the away end as jubilant scenes unfolded at the Brentford Community Stadium.

In staving off relegation, Leeds have avoided the cut-price fire-sale of key men such as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

It is entirely possible the star duo may still leave Elland Road this summer, but at least with Premier League football and considerable bargaining power at boardroom level, Leeds' hand in negotiations has been strengthened.

Reports emerged last week that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was keen to replace departing veteran Fernandinho with Phillips.

The England international is supposedly atop Guardiola's transfer wishlist this summer, despite Leeds and the player's preference to remain in West Yorkshire.

United remain confident they can persuade Phillips to sign a new contract with vastly improved terms now that Premier League football has been guaranteed for another 12 months.

Doubt would have been cast on Phillips' international future had Leeds dropped into the Championship and he had chosen to stay, however a sale seemed more than likely if the Whites had succumbed to the drop.

It is no secret the Premier League champions could pitch an astronomical offer but Phillips' ties to Elland Road are thought to be a genuine bargaining chip.

The mood among supporters is that most would not begrudge the Wortley native a transfer to an elite club such as City, if the financials are right on both sides of the deal and could facilitate a squad-wide rebuild.

Interest from the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and West Ham United is also set to subside with Leeds' top flight survival.