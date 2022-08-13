Leeds United defender makes ‘completely different’ promise amid poor Southampton assessment

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saints inflicted a huge blow on the Whites in October 2021, when United travelled to the south coast hoping to build momentum after claiming their first win of the season at home to Watford.

But United’s hopes of lifting off after a tricky start to the term looked slim as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men peppered Illan Meslier’s goal with shots from the first kick of the game.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a display riddled with mistakes and confusion, the first cracks beginning to show in Marcelo Bielsa’s side would go on to create a difficult season for players and fans alike.

Lacking in attacking impetus, the Whites looked shaky defensively and Southampton debutant Armando Broja took advantage after half time with a superb strike which decided the game for the hosts.

But Llorente has assured fans that there’ll be no repeat scenario at St Mary’s on Saturday.

“We learnt a lot of things from last season,” Llorente told the BBC. "And one of these things was the bad performance in Southampton.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Armando Broja of Southampton scores their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Leeds United at St Mary's Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

"This season I think we are completely different team. We’ve prepared very well for this game because it's going to be hard for us.”

Leeds managed to secure a win, for which they waited six games last term, in their first match of the season against Wolves last weekend.

It was a strong start to a new era under manager Jesse Marsch, who could only fight fire in the first weeks after his appointment as he sought desperately to secure the Whites’ Premier League status last season.

With relegation swerved, the American coach is now setting about constructing his own Leeds side – and it’s something brand new, according to Llorente.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Manager of Leeds United Jesse Marsch and Tyler Adams after the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Cagliari at Elland Road on July 31, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

“Jesse is a completely different coach to the Marcelo,” the Spaniard explained.

“I think when Jesse came here, he changed a lot of things. He brought a positive mindset.

"I'm very happy with Jesse, with the way of training he has. I think we can do great things with him.

“I’m comfortable with all the team - not just with the Spanish guys. I think we are a good team with a lot of good people.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Diego Llorente of Leeds United runs after the ball during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)