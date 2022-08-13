Leeds United defender makes ‘completely different’ promise amid poor Southampton assessment

The Saints inflicted a huge blow on the Whites in October 2021, when United travelled to the south coast hoping to build momentum after claiming their first win of the season at home to Watford.
But United’s hopes of lifting off after a tricky start to the term looked slim as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men peppered Illan Meslier’s goal with shots from the first kick of the game.
Most Popular
-
1
What is happening to former Leeds United star Raphinha at Barcelona amid latest farce and deadline
-
2
Leeds United ‘express interest’ in transfer as ‘decision made’ over player’s future
-
3
Leeds United and Crystal Palace ‘monitoring’ £30m striker, Whites could be ‘offered’ Aston Villa star
-
4
Leeds United news: Raphinha set to miss La Liga opener as Whites eye MLS left-back
-
5
Leeds United fans are completely divided on what Mateusz Klich did in training
In a display riddled with mistakes and confusion, the first cracks beginning to show in Marcelo Bielsa’s side would go on to create a difficult season for players and fans alike.
Lacking in attacking impetus, the Whites looked shaky defensively and Southampton debutant Armando Broja took advantage after half time with a superb strike which decided the game for the hosts.
But Llorente has assured fans that there’ll be no repeat scenario at St Mary’s on Saturday.
“We learnt a lot of things from last season,” Llorente told the BBC. "And one of these things was the bad performance in Southampton.
"This season I think we are completely different team. We’ve prepared very well for this game because it's going to be hard for us.”
Leeds managed to secure a win, for which they waited six games last term, in their first match of the season against Wolves last weekend.
It was a strong start to a new era under manager Jesse Marsch, who could only fight fire in the first weeks after his appointment as he sought desperately to secure the Whites’ Premier League status last season.
With relegation swerved, the American coach is now setting about constructing his own Leeds side – and it’s something brand new, according to Llorente.
“Jesse is a completely different coach to the Marcelo,” the Spaniard explained.
“I think when Jesse came here, he changed a lot of things. He brought a positive mindset.
"I'm very happy with Jesse, with the way of training he has. I think we can do great things with him.
“I’m comfortable with all the team - not just with the Spanish guys. I think we are a good team with a lot of good people.
"We help each other on the pitch, but also off the pitch. I'm very happy my teammates, we are very happy.”