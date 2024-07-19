Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of Friday’s friendly at Harrogate Town.

Leeds United are back in action this evening as they head to Harrogate Town for their first pre-season friendly in front of supporters. Daniel Farke’s side beat Lincoln City 3-0 in a behind-closed-doors meeting earlier this week while the under-21s and under-18s faced their Rangers counterparts, but tonight will give fans a first chance to see their team prepare for the 2024/25 season. The Whites have just over three weeks until Portsmouth come to Elland Road and plenty to do until then.

Focus has been mostly on outgoings and Rasmus Kristensen looks set to be the latest, with reports he will join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the season. Those behind the scenes at Leeds are continuing to work hard in a bid to strengthen Farke’s squad, while also fending off interest in the current group. Below, the YEP has taken a look at some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

Cooper latest

Liam Cooper’s prospective move to Blackburn Rovers could ‘accelerate quickly’ if a compromise is reached on personal terms. The Lancashire Telegraph’s Blackburn reporter, Elliott Jackson, reports that Cooper is seeking assurances over the length of any deal as his permanent exit from Leeds grows more and more likely.

Cooper is technically no longer a Leeds player, having seen his contract expire at the end of June, and the YEP understands there is no movement towards an extension of his stay at Elland Road. Three Championship clubs are thought to hold an interest in the Scotland international, with Blackburn among them.

John Eustace’s side are said to be aware of Cooper’s recent appearance record - he started just 11 games last season - and the fact he will be 33 next month, but remain keen on adding his experience to the squad. The length of contract is thought to be the only major hurdle, however, and a deal could move quickly once they are over it.

Everton ‘agreement’

Everton are thought to have reached an agreement with Napoli for the loan signing of Jesper Lindstrom amid ongoing links with Wilfried Gnonto. Sky Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Toffees have agreed a season-long loan with an option to buy, with personal terms now next on the list to finalise.

Sean Dyche has made attacking reinforcements a priority at Everton and after missing out on Yankuba Minteh and Jaden Philogene, speculation intensified regarding interest in Gnonto. But recent reports have suggested the Italian was one of several options, rather than a sole target, and on the same shortlist as Lindstrom.

Everton are thought to view a deal for Gnonto as ‘tricky’, with Leeds not actively looking to sell the 20-year-old and only open to negotiation on their terms. It remains to be seen whether the expected signing of Lindstrom will quell interest in the Whites winger or allow them to turn more focus on securing his signature.