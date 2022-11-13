Leeds United defender attracting ‘interest’ as update on target emerges

Defensive problems came back to haunt Leeds United again this weekend as they lost 4-3 away at Tottenham Hotspur. The Whites are now 14th in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch’s side take a break from the action as the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Latest on midfielder

It is apparently ‘inevitable’ that Leeds-linked George Hall will leave Birmingham City in the January transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail. The midfielder has broken into the Blues’ first-team in the Championship this season under John Eustace. However, the Midlands outfit are expected to lose him to the Premier League this winter which would be a blow for them.

Defender eyed by other clubs

Cody Drameh, who has spent time away on loan from Elland Road at Cardiff City, is reportedly a wanted man. The Daily Mail claim he is the subject of ‘interest’ from fellow top flight club Newcastle United and German giants Borussia Dortmund. Marsch has a decision to make as to whether the 20-year-old is in his plans.

Striker frustrated

Striker Rodrigo got on the scoresheet twice against Spurs but was left frustrated with the end result. The Spaniard has now got nine goals to his name this term. He has told the official club website: “It’s a very disappointing moment for us. I think when you have the chance to score three times in a stadium like this against a top opponent like Tottenham, it’s hard to finish the game with nothing. But, that’s our reality now, it’s not the first time it happens to us and we have to try to learn from this.”