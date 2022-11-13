Alan Shearer and Ian Wright slam decision in Leeds United game but with gripe 'evened out' claim

Several of United’s players remonstrated with referee Michael Salisbury after Tottenham’s first of three equalisers in Saturday’s 4-3 victory for Antonio Conte’s side was allowed to stand. Harry Kane netted from a 25th-minute corner to cancel out Crysencio Summerville’s tenth-minute opener but only after defender Clement Lenglet had barged into Whites keeper Illan Meslier who was left deep inside his net after punching the ball clear before Kane swivelled to score.

Both man in the middle Salisbury and Paul Tierney on VAR opted not to intervene – much to United’s fury – and both Shearer and Wright felt a clear foul by Lenglet should have led to the goal being disallowed. Wright, though, also highlighted how Spurs could have felt aggrieved for not being awarded a free-kick in the build up to United’s third goal for Rodrigo after Tyler Adams caught Rodrigo Bentancur in the middle of the park.

Play continued and Liam Cooper then passed to Marc Roca who played in Rodrigo to put Leeds 3-2 up with 14 minutes left, this time amid protests from Tottenham’s players. Spurs still ended up taking all three points thanks to a late brace from Bentancur but ultimately after an extremely controversial first equaliser that left Whites boss Jesse Marsch scratching head about the lack of intervention from VAR.

CONTROVERSY: As Harry Kane, right, draws Tottenham Hotspur level at 1-1 en route to a 4-3 victory against Saturday's Premier League visitors Leeds United, but only after Whites keeper Illan Meslier had been bundled into the net by Spurs defender Clement Lenglet. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

"I think he's right about this one,” said Wright on Match Of The Day. “You look at Lenglet and this is a foul on the goalkeeper and I can't understand how. Harry Kane has then just got to finish it. He's literally straight into his chest, there's no way the goalkeeper is going to get a good hand on it and they have been unlucky with that one, can't deny that. But there was a foul on Bentancur for the Rodrigo goal that Spurs fans might say they should have got a foul which might even itself out."