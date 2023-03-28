Leeds United ‘dealt bitter blow’ as claim made over star contract

Leeds United are now closing in on their return to action as the final international games wrap up across Tuesday and Wednesday. The Whites went into the break on the back of an impressive away win over relegation rivals Wolves, climbing out of the drop zone, but they have a tough job as they look to make it back-to-back wins, facing leaders Arsenal in their first game back.

Then again, the Whites have already put together a small collection of upsets this season, defeating Chelsea and Liverpool. As Javi Gracia prepares his men for their clash with the Gunners, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Elland Road.

Adams blow

Leeds have reportedly been dealt a bitter injury blow as they approach the final run-in. That’s because midfielder Tyler Adams is now set for a spell on the sidelines after he picked up an injury blow just before the international break.

Adams will reportedly undergo surgery on his hamstring issue which will keep him out of action for weeks, it has been revealed. The US star has been key for Leeds this season, and he will now likely face a race to get back before the end of the season. That’s not the news Gracia needed as he plots Leeds’ escape from trouble.

Rodrigo situation

Elsewhere, Leeds have business to take care of on the contract front. Top scorer Rodrigo Moreno is out of contract in the summer of 2024, but renewing his deal may not be straightforward.